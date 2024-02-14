Kanye West Defends Posting Repeated Videos Of Wife Bianca Censori On Instagram, Comments On Haters

Kanye West cannot stay without controversy, even for a day! The Vultures artist has now opened up about why people should leave him alone and not judge him for posting his wife, Bianca Censori.

A recent phenomenon revealed that the 46-year-old kept posting videos of his wife Bianca on Instagram. He recently took it a notch above with a risque post that irked the fans. What was Ye’s reaction? Find all the details inside.

What did Kanye West post on Instagram?

The Graduation singer kept posting his wife's videos. He also posted yet another risque video where she was wearing a flashy and bare bodysuit at the Super Bowl 2024 party. The rapper, a fashion designer, posted this video thrice, making fans wonder.

The comments pushed the wrong buttons on the Donda singer, and he hit back at the haters. Kanye posted this video while walking through an airport. He said, "Y'all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose."

The Round 2 singer also added, "So what I'm saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking 'bout, 'Why you posting your wife?'" This is about the controversial release of Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, which has references to Taylor Swift and Elon Musk.

The Gold Digger singer elaborates, saying, "'Cause she makes me happy. That's why y'all happy with the music because I'm happy. You understand?" He also adds, "So don't ever say nothing negative. If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f–k alone."

West concluded harshly, saying, "I don't care, bro. I'm going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram." The final nail in the coffin was Kanye's caption to this video: "Some people don't want you to be happy." This is not unusual for Kanye. He has kept posting his wife in swimsuits since time immemorial and also indulges in harsh comebacks.

Why does Kanye West indulge in controversies?

Kanye has been diagnosed with Bipolar affective disorder, which can explain his harsh comebacks. He is Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, who is a great father but also indulges in various controversies. The latest one was in his album Vultures, where he got into celebrities like Taylor Swift and business tycoons like Elon Musk in offensive ways.

The 18-track album was released on February 9, 2024. This got netizens in a frenzy as they posted their comments. Sometimes, it looks like the Heartless singer loves to engage his audience in such ways.

As Ye indulges in more drama and brings more commentaries to us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

