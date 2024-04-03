Did Kanye West Remove His Instagram Account After Rant Over Name Change? Find Out

It seems like Kanye West has made a sudden move by shutting down his Instagram account, just a month after causing a stir with talk about legally changing his name.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has left his 20 million followers puzzled as his social media page has vanished. If you try to find his personal page, all you'll see is a message saying: "Sorry, this page isn't available."

Ye Deactivates Instagram After Name Frustrations

Kanye West's apparent decision to deactivate his Instagram account comes just a month after the 46-year-old rapper, now legally known as Ye, went on a public rant on the platform. In his outburst, he expressed frustration over people failing to address him by his new official name.

Despite legally changing his name with the approval of a Los Angeles judge back in October of last year, Ye felt aggrieved by those who continued to insist on using his old name. In a message reportedly sent to Justin LaBoy, Ye declared his intention to close his Kanye West Instagram account.

Ye Asserts Name Change on Instagram, Account Disappears

In response to the ongoing debate surrounding his name change, Ye took to Instagram to assert his identity, stating firmly, "My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be." He followed up with a caption announcing his impending name change on Instagram to align with his legal name.

In a subsequent post, Ye shared a message he received from Justin, indicating that Instagram had approved his name change request and was working to implement it promptly.

However, despite these announcements, Ye's Instagram account has now disappeared entirely, leaving fans puzzled and speculating about the reasons behind the sudden disappearance. Some speculate that Ye may have blocked everyone, while others humorously ponder alternative theories. One Reddit user jokingly quipped, "I think he has blocked everyone from r/kanye," adding to the mystery surrounding Ye's Instagram activity.

Ye's Instagram Deactivation Sparks Speculation

Some speculate that Ye's Instagram page might have been temporarily taken down due to the controversial content he regularly posts before deleting. This pattern of posting and deleting could potentially trigger reviews for spam or violation of community guidelines. One Reddit user explained, "It means that his account is getting reviewed for spam or violating community guidelines. If he deactivated it would be gone."

Ye and Bianca Censori Treat Kids to Easter Outing in Malibu

In other news, over the Easter weekend, Ye and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted in Malibu treating their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm - to a special outing. The family enjoyed a fancy meal at the renowned celebrity hotspot Nobu before heading to the cinema to catch a film together.

