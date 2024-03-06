Is Dune: Part Three In Development? All You Need to Know About The Highly Anticipated Sequel

Dune: Part Two is currently basking in the success of scoring $81.5 million at the box office on its opening weekend, making it the biggest film of this year so far.

With such good reception from the audience, often come sequels. In the case of the Dune franchise, director Denis Villeneuve has unapologetically expressed his wish to complete Paul Atreides's story with a trilogy.

Speaking to the South Korean press before the release of Dune: Part Two on March 1, Villeneuve said, “The screenplay [for Dune: Part Three, aka Dune: Messiah] is almost finished, but it's not finished. It will take a little time…There's a dream of making a third movie…it would make absolute sense to me.”

With the director of Dune not only keeping the hopes for a third film alive but almost positively hyping it up, we are exploring everything there is to know about Dune: Part Three below.

Is Dune: Part Three officially in the works? Here’s what we know so far!

Speaking to CNN, Denis Villeneuve confirmed that the third Dune film is already in the works, although it has not officially been greenlit.

“I signed for two movies at the beginning,” he said. “I felt when finally the movie finished with Part Two, I felt like, ‘Okay, so I did it.’ But I would love [and] I think it would make sense to me to finish Paul Atreides’ arc by doing this Dune: Messiah, and it's in the works right now.”

Atreides is played by Timothée Chalamet in the series that is based on Frank Hebert’s 1965 sci-fi novel.

In a conversation with CNN, Chalamet said of the prospects of Dune: Part Three, “The rule is, I think, this [Dune: Part Two] would have to be successful.”

Zendaya and other A-list stars like Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lea Seydoux, and Christopher Walken also feature in the film in notable roles.

Warner Bros., the distributor of Dune, has not yet made any official announcements regarding a third film.

However, Mary Parent, the chairman of Legendary, which produces the franchise, told the outlet before the release of Dune: Part Two that the company is all in to produce a third film.

“The focus right now is still on supporting the successful launch of this film, but we certainly hope and dream,” Parent said.

Zendaya, who plays Chani in the movie, told CNN she has no idea about a third Dune movie happening, but if it does happen, she’d like more scenes with Florence Pugh, who joined the cast for the second film.

“Florence is brilliant, and it would be amazing to be in more scenes with her. But again, it's up to Denis and how he sees it,” she said.

When could Dune: Part Three come out?

No one knows when Dune: Messiah will see the light of day. Villeneuve said he wishes to take a break between Part Two and Three, so fans would have to wait for at least a couple of years before Villeneuve sees the franchise to the end.

“I agreed to make part one and part two back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience, and I want to come back with a strong screenplay,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

There are six books in the Dune series, but it's unlikely they will all be adapted for the screen. In an interview with Time Magazine, the director confirmed that “Dune: Messiah should be the last Dune movie for me.”

What will Dune: Part Three, popularly known as Dune: Messiah be about?

Dune: Messiah takes place 12 years after the events of Dune. It continues the story of Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, better known and feared as Maud’Dib, the emperor of the known universe. While being worshiped as a religious icon by the Fremen community, Paul also navigates and faces the enmity of the political houses, who are not very fond of the idea of him on the throne.

Dune: Part Two is currently in theaters.

