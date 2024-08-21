Is Alex Rodriguez’s Cryptic Message Pointing Toward His Ex Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Split? Find Out

After months of making headlines over their relationship and marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially split. On August 20, the Atlas star filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. Meanwhile, JLo’s ex, Alex Rodriguez, shared a cryptic post on his social media account, which caused fans to suspect that the message was directed towards the Hollywood couple’s divorce.

The post by Rodriguez read, “You either go one way or the other; you might as well be the one deciding the direction.” The post came soon after the Marry Me actress signed the parting form. Fans believe the post is directed towards Lopez, who was engaged to the baseball player in 2021.

The sportsperson and JLo called it quits within a few months, and the actress got together with the Justice League star in the same year.

In October 2022, the Yankees star appeared on the Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace show, sharing the details of his relationship with the Hollywood star. Rodriguez, at the time, said, "With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience, and I wish her and the children—who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful—I wish them the very best."

After going separate ways, the soccer player confirmed dating Jac Cordiero, and the couple has been going strong for the past two years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck: A Look Back at Her Relationships and Marriages

Meanwhile, Lopez reunited with her old love, Affleck, nearly a decade later, and the duo decided to give it a shot. Following a few months of dating, the pair tied the knot in July 2022, and grand celebrations were held in the city with their family and friends. While talking to E! News in January, the actress revealed, "When we got back together, I felt very inspired. I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"

She further added, "I think that life can be heart-breaking, and it can also be relating, and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it. I think you have to not take yourself too seriously. The lessons and the things that you learn, you have to share with people.”

Before her wedding to the AIR actor, JLo was married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Mark Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to the 13 Going on 30 star, Jennifer Garner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Do Jennifer Lopez's Friends 'Feel' About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck? Here's What Sources Have To Say