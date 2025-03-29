Jennifer Lopez Has No 'Dating' Plans Post Divorce From Ben Affleck; Source Reveals 'She Was Hurt By Their Sudden Seperation'

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying being single and prioritizing her career and family two months after settling her divorce with Ben Affleck.

According to People magazine, a source close to Lopez said the singer-actress is not dating anyone at the moment and is happy keeping work and children as her priorities.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20. The former couple, who first parted ways after a 2004 engagement before getting back together in 2021, separated legally on April 26, 2024.

The source said, "She's focused on work and is not dating. She's happy as it is." As per the source, Lopez is positive even after her marriage has come to an end.

Lopez and Affleck's divorce was finalized on January 6, and they were legally declared single on February 21.

The source added, "Life goes on, and if anyone can move forward and be positive about it, it's Jennifer. She sees everything as a lesson. She was hurt by their sudden separation and Ben's unwillingness to work on their marriage. She really wanted it to work out."

Lopez is reportedly more concerned with establishing stability for her family, having just bought a $18 million estate in the Los Angeles area. Meanwhile, Affleck has also been keeping himself occupied with the promotion of The Accountant 2, which opens on April 25.

In a recent interview with GQ, Ben Affleck complimented Lopez on being gracious about fame, recognizing their differing styles of living celebrity life. He called her skilled and competent at dealing with the public eye, unlike himself, as he likes to keep a low profile.

While rumors were running wild about bad blood between the former couple following their highly publicized divorce, Affleck cleared the air during the same interview.

He shut down the speculations of tension between him and Lopez, saying, "There's no scandal, soap opera, or intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened.'"

Jennifer Lopez, in the meantime, is also working on her upcoming Netflix rom-com titled Office Romance. For Lopez, the spotlight is still on her children and future projects.