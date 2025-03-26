Ben Affleck Has ‘Lot of Respect’ for Jennifer Lopez as Details Emerge About Their High-Profile Divorce; READ

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had been making headlines since they got into a relationship in 2021. The couple got married in the following year, and, two years later, finalized their split by signing the divorce papers.

Three months after officially parting ways, the Justice League star has opened up about his very public breakup and spilled the details.

In conversation with GQ, the actor revealed that despite the circumstances, he has a “lot of respect” for the Marry Me actress. Additionally, the movie star also spoke about his appearance in Lopez’s documentary, which appeared on Prime Video.

Dropping the details, Affleck said, “Part of it was, ‘Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.’ Because I thought it was an interesting examination.” The actor further revealed, “Like I mentioned to you before, there are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things.”

Further in the talks with the media portal, the actor compared a relationship with a ship captain, claiming that if you are into sailing the ship, then you cannot be afraid of the waters.

Advertisement

Moreover, the Good Will Hunting star claimed that he is perfectly comfortable opening up as long as his feelings, intentions, and beliefs are communicated.

The actor continued to further state, “I really hope that whatever you use doesn’t suggest that I have any negativity or judgment or anything regarding that. I have nothing but respect.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in 2002, before rekindling their love almost a decade later.