Ben Affleck Calls Ex Jennifer Garner ‘Wonderful’ Co-parent and Partner; ‘I’m Really Lucky That…’

In a rare interview, Ben Affleck reflected on his personal life and shared some insights. The actor, who shared three kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, gushed about their amazing co-parenting bond.

"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom," Affleck told GQ. The Good Will Hunting actor further praised his "wonderful" ex and revealed that they work great together.

The actor-producer recalled instances where they would talk to their kids – Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13 – to explain the stories tabloids printed about them. Affleck told the kids not to always believe what's being written about their parents.

And joked that if all the rumors were true, they would have 15 brothers or sisters at this point, hinting at the fake news around Garner's pregnancy.

"I know what's going on in my life," Affleck firmly declared amid his recent drama and divorce from Jennifer Lopez. "And also, really, more importantly, my kids know," the father of three added.

The Justice League actor also reflected on living a life in the public eye and being an object of fascination in terms of his personal life. He shared that he's not mindful of the paparazzi while stepping out of the house and doesn't care if people take his pictures.

He pointed out that some people are cautious when appearing publicly, and he called them smarter and more strategic in that matter. "And I just think, 'Oh f--- it, man, I could give a s---. I just want to get the coffee,'" he added.

Despite being in the news every other day, Affleck insisted that his life is quite "drama-free." Though he recently divorced Lopez, according to him, it's a common occurrence in an adult's life. As for the sensational stuff, Affleck joked that if people listened to his side of the story, they'd be bored out of their minds.