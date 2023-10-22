'It was bad': When Nicole Kidman revealed she had a crush on Jimmy Fallon; afterwards she thought 'maybe he's gay'
Nicole Kidman revealed that Jimmy Fallon had missed the opportunity of dating her as she had a crush on him when they were younger
In an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host invited Nicole Kidman and the duo spoke about their first encounter which Fallon said was embarrassing.
Jimmy Fallon spoke about his first encounter with Nicole Kidman
In the talk show, Fallon asked Nicole Kidman if she remembered the first time they had met. To this, Kidman revealed that she did remember it and had not seen him since then. Speaking about his version of the story, Jimmy Fallon shared, “I’m walking down the street in New York City, my friend Rick calls me and says, ‘Dude, what are you doing?’ I go, ‘I’m just walking down the street’, he goes, I have Nicole Kidman with me. She wants to meet you for maybe to be in Bewitched or something like that so I go, ‘What? Okay.’ And he goes I could be in your apartment in like ten minutes.’”
Nicole Kidman had crush on Fallon but felt no chemistry after meeting him
Nicole Kidman then proceeded to speak about the incident from her POV. The actress revealed, "I just remember I liked you.” Fallon was awestruck and in shock, when Kidman continued, "So Rick, our mutual friend, says 'Oh, you know, Jimmy wants to meet you and you can go over to his apartment.' And I'm single and I'm like 'Okay, yeah cool,'" to this Fallon replied, "Wait, what?" The Beguiled actress then revealed, "So I go over though, and you were there in a baseball cap and like... nothing! And you wouldn't talk, you didn't say anything. You were like, 'Hey' and I'm like, 'Okay, so.' It was like a hang, it was meant to just I don't know.” She then added, "And then you put a video game on or something and I'm like, 'This is so bad'"
With the cold reaction from Fallon, Nicole Kidman came to the conclusion that he could have been gay. The actress added, "I swear, and you didn't talk at all. And so after about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He has no interest, this is so embarrassing' and I kinda left, and went, 'Okay no chemistry,' and then I was like, 'Maybe he's gay.’”
However Nicole Kidman isn’t the only bigwig celebrity who would have dated Jimmy Fallon. In a separate episode of the Tonight Show, Kate Hudson had also revealed that Fallon had a shot at dating her.
