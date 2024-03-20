Is Kim Kardashian More Popular In Searches Than Bianca Censori? Here’s What Report Reveals

Less than 12 months following the legal declaration of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as single individuals in March 2022, West appears to have entered into a new marriage. Reports suggest that his new spouse is an employee at his company, Yeezy.

According to TMZ's January 13, 2023, report, West and Bianca Censori held a private ceremony resembling a wedding, although they have not filed for a marriage certificate to formalize their union. West was spotted wearing a gold wedding ring while dining with Censori in Beverly Hills on Monday, January 9th.

They both are famous figures, and you can perhaps love them or hate them, but you cannot ignore them! Ever wondered who people search for more online? Well, the answer is here in a new report. Recent data from Google Trends reveals that despite the rise of newcomer Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian remains the top contender in online searches. Over the past 90 days, Kim's name has consistently outperformed Bianca's, with the reality star garnering more searches across the United States. Even in states like Wyoming, where Bianca sees a surge in interest, Kim maintains her lead.

Semrush analysis highlights Kim's enduring popularity

The report looks at data from Google and Semrush to get the scoop. While Bianca's popularity is catching up, Kim's name remains one of the most searched online. Kim's long-standing fame and brand recognition over the years give her the edge, with consistent searches over the past 90 days. However, that does not mean Bianca is out. She's in the Hollywood game, and her online presence is growing fast. Even though her searches fluctuate more than Kim's, Bianca's making a big impression online.

What is the secret behind Kim Kardashian's massive popularity?

Kim Kardashian rose to popularity because she knows how to market herself the right way. The Kardashians initially became famous for a TV show called Keeping Up with the Kardashians, after which she used that fame to start her own businesses and become a big name in the fashion world. She's also really active on social media, which helps her stay connected with tons of fans. Plus, people are always interested in her relationships and her controversial fashion choices Overall, Kim knows how to stay in the spotlight and keep people interested in her life.

