Is Kristen Bell Open To Do A Reboot Of The Good Place And Veronica Mars? Actress Reveals

Veronica Mars and The Good Place could have a reboot if it were up to Kristen Bell! After taking a few years off, the actress, who made her acting comeback with Netflix’s rom-com series Nobody Wants This, got candid about her love for those beloved shows and whether they’d ever return to the small screens.

"I'm very transparent about that! I never wanted either of those shows to end,” she told PEOPLE. Veronica Mars made a comeback through a fan-funded movie in 2014 and a brief revival season on Hulu in 2019; The Good Place did not get a reboot since its conclusion after four seasons in 2020.

In Veronica Mars, which debuted 20 years ago in 2004, Bell played a college student who also worked as a private detective. After the successful run of her first-ever long-running series, the actress famously appeared as the voice for the titular Gossip Girl in the hit eponymous series for the entire series. However, she never physically appeared on the show.

In The Good Place, Bell played Eleanor Shellstrop, a morally corrupt woman who accidentally found her place in heaven in the afterlife and struggled to stay there after that. The four-season sitcom received plenty of love and accolades for its unique concept. While promoting her new series, Bell appeared on her husband Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and spoke about her comeback.

Advertisement

“A desire to be creative and leave the house a little more because I have spent the last couple of years being, like, a full-time mom,” the Frozen actress said. “I realized, I want to do it again. I want to feel that kind of electricity again,” she added.

The Bad Moms actress recently spoke to PEOPLE about what drew her to her latest project, and it all came down to its script, which is loosely based on the real-life of show creator and producer Erin Foster (daughter of David Foster). "Erin wrote a very interesting rom-com that had a lot of depth, and that was very modern," the actress revealed. She added that the relationships on the show are “very interesting” as they delve into different outlooks and the obstacles one could hit. “To bridge those differences in the name of something they call love. It's a grown-up romance,” she added.

Advertisement

Nobody Wants This is now streaming on Netflix.