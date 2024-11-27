Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged To Model Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti? Here’s What Reports Suggest

Leonardo DiCaprio is not engaged to his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, despite rumors of the Titanic actor having popped the question. A source confirmed to Page Six that there’s no truth to the speculation. “This is nothing more than an internet rumor,” the source claimed. It further stated that engagement rumors about the actor — who recently turned 50 — “come up every month” in the tabloids.

The engagement rumors started circulating after Ceretti was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand back in March. She flaunted her ring when she and the Hollywood star grabbed lunch at a Mexican restaurant in LA at the time. The couple was first linked in 2023 after being spotted together on the dance floor of a club in Ibiza.

Months later, the outlet reported that the Wolf of Wall Street actor and the Italian model were getting serious and spending quality time together. “They’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” the outlet added. They reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving together in London with her family, and Ceretti has grown closer to DiCaprio’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and his longtime best friend, actor Tobey Maguire.

Apart from having an illustrious career, the actor is known for dating women much younger than him. Some of his exes include models such as Camila Morrone, Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal, and more.

On November 11, the Academy Award winner celebrated his 50th birthday by throwing a star-studded party. The gala was attended by notable guests such as Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Steven Spielberg, Mark Ruffalo, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Cara Delevingne, and many others.

A source informed US Weekly at the time that the party was divided into two sections. “The dinner was in one house, and then the after-party was in the other house. The dinner was for close friends and family.” The source also claimed that DiCaprio was “happy” and had a smile on his face the whole time.