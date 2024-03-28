Is Leonardo DiCaprio Engaged to Vittoria Ceretti? Ring Flashing Might Not be Real; HERE's WHY

In Hollywood, gossip about famous couples is always buzzing, and Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are no exception. Recently, rumors have been swirling about the actor possibly settling down—getting married to his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. For years DiCaprio has been known as the eternal bachelor, but looks like, the time is here when he decides to change course. Let’s delve deeper and see what’s really going on between them and whether wedding bells are true or not.

Ring mystery unraveled

Recent photos of Vittoria Ceretti wearing a ring on her left hand during a lunch date with Leonardo Dicaprio in Los Angeles sparked rumors of an engagement. Many began speculating whether DiCaprio had proposed Ceretti. However, insiders reveal that there’s zero truth to these rumors. It turns out that Ceretti has owned the ring for some time, and she simply chose to wear it on her ring finger that day. DiCaprio, known as Hollywood’s eternal bachelor, has not taken the plunge into marriage.

Relationship timeline

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti have been dating since last summer when they were spotted together in Ibiza, Spain. While there were rumors of a rift between them after DiCaprio was seen partying separately during the Super Bown weekend, sources close to the couple insisted that they were still together.

At DiCaprio’s 49th birthday bash in November 2023, he and Ceretti were once again spotted cozying up together while hanging out with friends in Beverly Hills.

Despite their ongoing relationship, eyebrows were raised when DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted separately during Oscars weekend in LA. However, reports indicate that they were both busy with their own commitments at the time. Also a video of DiCaprio dancing with Teyana Taylor at a pre-Oscars party raised questions, although sources denied any kind of romance between them.

DiCaprio’s relationship history

Leonardo DiCaprio, known for his bachelor status, has never been married. From supermodels to actresses, he has been romantically linked with numerous high-profile women. Notably, his relationships often come under scrutiny due to his dating patterns and age differences.

DiCaprio’s romantic life has been in the spotlight for years. The actor is known for his lavish parties with models on luxurious yachts, even got a mention Taylor Swift’s 2019 song, The man

In recent years, people started noticing a funny trend in Dicaprio’s love life: his high-profile relationships tend to end when his girlfriends reach 25.

Back in September 2022, DiCaprio and his long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone broke up after being together for four years. She was 25 at that time and he was 47. Around the same time, there were rumors of him dating Gigi Hadid, who is much younger, but then things didn’t last long.

Apart from Ceretti Morrone, and Gigi Hadid, DiCaprio has been linked to other popular names like Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, and more over the years.

In contrast, Vittoria Ceretti was previously married to Italian DJ Matteo Milleri. However, they divorced in June 2023.

