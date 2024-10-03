Andrew Garfield Reveals Why He Left THIS Competitive Sport At Age 12 Against His Father’s Wishes

Did you know that popular actor Andrew Garfield was an athlete before he became a hit actor? The star opened up in an interview with Esquire published on Wednesday, October 2, about taking up gymnastics as a kid while living with his parents, mom Lynn Garfield and dad Richard Garfield, in England.

Garfield trained with a Russian coach in gymnastics and wished to progress in the field. But, when the coach began sitting on his back while he did the splits to increase his flexibility, he realized, "This is not a childhood."

After a period of struggle and contemplation, the Social Network actor ultimately quit the sport at age 12 against his father's will. Furtherore, since his father was a swimming coach when he quit gymnastics, Garfield told the outlet that he tried it out but ended up quitting that as well.

Garfield also stated in the interview that he got a feeling that he was meant for more, like bigger things in life. 'I feel there is more. And I can’t identify what that more is, but I know it exists, and if it doesn’t exist, I am in big trouble,' " added Garfield.

So what made the massive star today explore acting? Well, it was Garfield's mother's death that made him discover acting. She passed away in 2019 from pancreatic cancer. The death affected the star a lot and the grief took time to settle in.

He added that he has, in the past, struggled to accept what happened to his mother. However, as they say the show must go on, Garfield, worked on the romantic dramedy We Live in Time, and felt a sense of "healing" after losing his mother to cancer in 2019.

The star also has many other note-worthy films like Tick, Tick... Boom! and The Amazing Spider-Man under his belt. In the film, We Live in Time, Garfield is starring opposite veteran actress Florence Pugh. In the movie, Garfield’s character, Tobias, falls for up-and-coming chef Almut (Florence Pugh), who learns she has late-stage ovarian cancer.

Stay tuned as We Live in Time arrives in theaters on Friday, October 11, 2024.

