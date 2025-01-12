Is NeNe Leakes Considering Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta? Here's What We Know

NeNe Leakes knows what she wants when it comes to the professional front. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta is reportedly considering her return to the show, where she gave many iconic scenes, which netizens can't help but share across online platforms.

However, when it comes to potential return, Leakes has her own criteria for it. She shared about the same while conversing with TMZ. The reality show said, “I don't know,” about potentially being a part of the cast of the Bravo show. She added, “If the opportunity was right and the check was on point, why not?”

As per the report, Leakes' potential comeback topic was discussed by Cynthia Erivo, when she was being interviewed by W Magazine. The Wicked actress stated that she was her fan and loved her. Erivo questioned where she was and said, “Bring her back, please. She's great.”

While conversing with TMZ, Leakes stated that she loved Erivo, and multiple individuals sent her what the actress shared about her. She added that she loved her and expressed her gratitude.

The reality show star continued, “And I totally agree.” She revealed that so many individuals, along with prominent celebrities, watch the reality show. She expressed, “They really do. It was a pleasure to see that Cynthia loved The Real Housewives of Atlanta and that she, in particular, loved NeNe Leakes."

For the unversed was one of the members of the Bravo show for seven seasons. As per the report, Leaks left the show before the beginning of season 8 but then came back earlier for the Housewives of Jamaica trip and returned later from seasons 10 to 12. She left the reality show ahead of its 13th season in 2020.

