Tom Holland Expresses His Love For Zendaya’s Dog Via THIS Heartfelt Gesture; Find Out

Tom Holland does not shy away from expressing his love and adoration for the ones he loves. It now seems that along with Zendaya, her dog, Noon, has also captured the actors’ love and he expressed it in his new nonalcoholic beverage brand, named Bero.

In a newly shared Instagram video that celebrated the beverage’s launch at Target, The Devil All The Time star shared his adoration for Noon. In the clip, the performer’s brother, Harry Holland was also featured, in which, both the siblings were seen playing a game where they pen down which of their brothers (including Sam and Paddy Holland) may appear like each of the Bero’s beverages.

When it came to the Noon Wheat, the Cherry star shared that was, “named after my beloved dog Noon.” The performer referred to the aforementioned drink as “really fruity” and very “tasty.”

According to People magazine’s article, the Malcolm & Marie star has previously expressed her love for her dog, who is 9-year-old Miniature Schnauzer. She quipped that her pet loved her beau, Holland more than he loved her.

Zendaya was also accompanied by Noon, in her November 13 video for the Hollywood Issue interview with Vanity Fair. She referred to her pet as “kid” and “forever puppy.”

The actress said that her dog made her content and brought a lot of “joy” to all the sets they have been on. She also expressed it is difficult to not be obsessing over Noon’s face.

The Euphoria star continued saying that Noon’s favorite place was probably her mother, Darnell or Holland. She mentioned that her dog’s favorite individuals were her mother, her close friend, and her beau, stating that he adored all three of those individuals more than he loved her.

