Is Netflix's The Witcher Straying Too Far From The Books? Author Reveals Geralt's True Age

The Witcher series on Netflix has been a point of debate among fans ever since its premiere. From its costumes and performances to deviations in the storyline, viewers have noticed several differences between the show and the original books by Andrzej Sapkowski.

The latest revelation from Sapkowski’s new book, Crossroads of Ravens, adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about the series’ accuracy.

In Crossroads of Ravens, Sapkowski reveals that Geralt of Rivia, the central character of The Witcher , was born in 1211. This detail places Geralt at the age of 20 when he earned his infamous title, the Butcher of Blaviken.

This information starkly contrasts with Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Geralt in the Netflix series, where the character appears significantly older. Fans, however, seem willing to overlook this inconsistency, largely due to Cavill’s strong performance and dedication to the role.

While minor changes are expected in book-to-screen adaptations, many fans believe Netflix’s The Witcher strays too far from the original material. Early episodes of the show sparked criticism for altering significant elements of Sapkowski’s lore.

One notable example is the series’ focus on the romance between Geralt and Yennefer, which differs greatly from its depiction in the books.

Another key complaint is how the show transforms inherently villainous characters into morally ambiguous figures, which some fans feel dilutes the original narrative.

The disconnect between Sapkowski’s books and Netflix’s The Witcher has been a recurring theme in fan discussions. Many viewers worry that Netflix adaptations of beloved book series often prioritize drama over fidelity to the source material.

“The makers are accused of simply borrowing the lore,” some critics say, a sentiment echoed by the fanbase as the series continues to diverge from the books. This sentiment has only grown stronger with the new revelations from Crossroads of Ravens.

With a new season of The Witcher reportedly completed, starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, fans are eager yet apprehensive about what lies ahead.

Sapkowski’s recent insights into Geralt’s age and the growing list of inconsistencies between the books and the series have reignited discussions about the direction of the show. While Netflix’s The Witcher has its own fanbase, many loyal readers of the books hope future seasons will stay truer to Sapkowski’s vision.

