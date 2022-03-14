EXCLUSIVE: Shabana Azmi on how she was cast for Steven Spielberg’s Halo; Praises director Otto Bathurst

Earlier this month, five times National Award winning actress Shabana Azmi had shared the first look from her upcoming series - Halo, which is backed by Steven Spielberg. “As Admiral Parangosky in HALO - my first colour blind casting! releasing 24th March,” she had captioned the image on Instagram. The first look received a lot of love from many B-town celebrities including Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among many others. Now, Azmi reveals how she was cast for the much-awaited show.

“It was quite surprising because I was not asked to do an audition. The casting directors saw a couple of my films and suggested my name. My agent Geoff Stanton was in talks with the producers without letting me know. It was only after I got confirmed that I had my first facetime call with the director Otto Bathurst, whose work I had loved in Black Mirror and Peaky Blinders,” shares Azmi.

She further adds, “We had a bootcamp subsequently in Budapest, did some readings, and workshops and then on the sets at Korda Studios that had entirely been transformed into the Halo world. The first thing that strikes you is how quiet it is on the set - nobody raises their voice. I loved working with Otto, who was the show runner but did only three episodes. Then Jonathan Liebesman and another director after that. Their styles were completely different although they had different strengths."

Shabana Azmi recently revealed that she will be going to Los Angeles for the premiere of Halo on March 23. Meanwhile, the actress also features in R Balki’s Ghoomer and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

