Is Selena Gomez retiring from her music career? The singer hints at 'only one more album' being left in her

Selena Gomez has hinted that she's getting ready to retire from making music after one more album. In an interview on the Smartless podcast, she talked about how she initially had a lot of fun with music and touring, especially during her time on the TV show Wizards of Waverly Place. However, as she's gotten older, she's realized that she wants to find something more settled.

Selena Gomez expressed during the podcast, "But I was doing my TV show [“Wizards of Waverly Place”] at the same time and I just found it really fun so I just kept going,” she added. “But the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, ‘I would like to find something to just settle on.'”

The 31-year-old, who has been involved in various aspects of entertainment, including acting and singing, mentioned that she feels she has one more album left in her before she shifts her focus to acting. She expressed, “I do feel like I have one more album in me, but I would probably choose acting. I am gonna wanna chill because I’m tired.”

Selena Gomez has released three albums since her first solo project in 2013, with her latest one being Rare in 2020. Despite her success in the music industry, she hasn't gone on tour since her 2016 Revival tour. This tour was cut short due to her mental health struggles related to her lupus diagnosis, leading to a challenging time for the singer. In her Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, her former assistant Theresa shared a scary moment when Selena expressed not wanting to be alive.

Selena Gomez aims to focus on her mental health

After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Selena sought treatment at a mental health facility. Despite facing setbacks and entering treatment multiple times, she has emerged as a strong advocate for mental health. In 2022, she spoke at a mental health forum at the White House, sharing her experiences and contributing to the conversation around mental health awareness.

Selena's journey has been marked by challenges, but she has used her platform to shed light on the importance of mental health. Now, as she contemplates her future in the entertainment industry, she looks forward to a more settled chapter, expressing her desire to focus on acting after releasing one final album.

