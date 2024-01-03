Casey Anthony's dad George choked up after getting questioned about his daughter's crimes; Exploring his lie detector test

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and sexual assault, which could be triggering for some readers.

Casey Anthony's father George Anthony, who was blamed for the murder of his granddaughter, reportedly insisted that a polygraph test would exonerate him. The Anthonys will appear in the A&E Network's documentary, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing January 4.

ALSO READ: Who is Chance Comanche and why has he been arrested? All you need to know about the murder of Marayna Rodgers

George Anthony breaks down during a lie detector test

Hours before Casey Anthony's father George Anthony was hooked up to a polygraph to answer difficult questions about the murder of his granddaughter, he sat in the living room of his Orlando home and insisted that the test would exonerate him. Both Casey's parents will address their daughter's controversial claim that George was responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee's death in 2008.

George and his wife Cindy will appear in the A&E Network's documentary, Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test, airing January 4. In the promo, George is speechless when asked what he would do if the test didn't back up his claims. "It will prove, number one, I never assaulted or hurt my daughter in any way, and I certainly didn't do anything to my granddaughter," he said. "I did everything that I possibly could."

Advertisement

George and Cindy were not given any editorial input in the making of the documentary, nor were they given the questions beforehand. They won't know how they're portrayed or what the polygraph results will be until the show airs.

Journalist Tony Harris will be asking pointed questions on the show about whether George molested Casey, as she alleged during her murder trial and in Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, Peacock's three-part series. George will also be asked whether he had anything to do with killing Caylee or hiding his granddaughter's body. A&E promises the interview will be both hard-hitting and uncomfortable for the Anthonys.

Casey Anthony isn't worried that her parents George and Cindy Anthony will be hooked up to a polygraph to answer questions about the death of her daughter and has told her inner circle she doesn't care what the results are. "She doesn't give a s---," about the upcoming A&E special featuring her parents taking a lie detector test, a source close to Anthony recently told The Messenger. "She says she knows the truth, and so do her parents. A polygraph won't change the truth."

"Casey says she's not even going to watch," the insider insists. "But knowing Casey, she probably will. But she says she just doesn't care what they have to say."

Casey Anthony alleged that her father sexually assaulted her

Casey Anthony on Peacock's Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies, a three-part limited series shared allegations of sexual abuse by her father, George Anthony. In the docuseries, Casey Anthony gives her version of what happened on June 16, 2008, when Caylee was last seen.

"I wasn't feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down," she said during the docuseries. "I had her lay in bed with me." "I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was," she continues. "That didn't make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside and I'm looking to see where she could be."

She also speculates that George may have staged Caylee's drowning in order to cover up that he had been abusing his granddaughter. "He was standing there with her," she says. "She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn't rush to call 911 and he wasn't trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold. He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says 'It's going to be ok.' I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away."

Advertisement

According to a source in the Anthony family's inner circle, George was devastated at the claims. "He's outraged and appalled," the insider tells PEOPLE. "It wasn't true in 2011, and it's not true now. He denies it all, and will continue to deny it all until his final breath. George is keeping a pretty strong exterior, but this tears him up. He still loves his daughter, and he loved his granddaughter. So this is beyond difficult for him." The insider continued, "George knew he was going to be thrown under the bus, but didn't expect her to run him over so many times," says the Anthony family source. "She backed up the bus and ran him over again and again. He's really hurt by it."

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What is Gypsy Rose Blanchard's story? Exploring the eight-year-old murder as she gets released