'We Deeply Respect Each Other': Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His Public Split With Camila Cabello And Their Current Equation

Shawn Mendes has opened up about his very public split with Camila Cabello. In 2023, the duo got back together although they had broken up two years ago; however, within a few months they ended the relationship again. In his recent appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Mendes reflected on why his rekindled romance with the Havana singer didn't work out.

Mendes said, "Honestly, I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other." He noted that partners should accept and support each other’s true selves instead of trying to change each other. He took into consideration all the various factors, which included public scrutiny and stated that he and Cabello have still been good friends. They did not lose their friendship because of the ups and downs of their relationship.

He continued, "Because no matter how strong mentally you are when there are millions of people commenting on it, it’s so hard not to be affected by it, to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it." The Mercy singer maintained that their constant on-and-off romance in public was indeed very tough.

Mendes further stated that he has cut down on social media activities as there is a lot of judgment on his life and how their real-life relationship is often mistaken for a movie. He attested to the fact that, along with Cabello, they retain mutual respect even after the separation.

Advertisement

Dismissing media portrayals of their relationship, he said, "I’ll be the first to text her. She’ll be the first to text me. So as long as we’re good, all the noise is just noise. I don’t think either of us would ever cross a line. We deeply respect each other.”

They are still supportive of one another. He revealed that she is very sweet, kind, and caring. The two hit the headlines together for the first time with their duet in 2015 titled, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Their off-the-charts chemistry set the stage on fire in a song performance of Señorita, which came out in 2019, almost confirming their romance.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello began to date in the summer of 2019, but they revealed the first breakup in November 2021. Later in 2023, they got back together for a few weeks, but by June, the two decided to separate for the second time, promising to still support each other as friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Camila Cabello’s Latest Post a Dig at Sabrina Carpenter? Find Out