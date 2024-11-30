Taylor Swift Gifts Souvenirs To Young Fan While Supporting Travis Kelce At Chiefs vs Raiders Game

Taylor Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, still manages to be present for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during his NFL games. The Blank Space singer was recently spotted to be enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game, which was held on November 29, 2024.

Well, it wasn't just the beau that Swift cheered at the stadium but also a few of her followers.

As seen in a video shot by WIBW sports director Vince Lovergine, the I Knew You Were Trouble songstress had leaned out of her VIP box to have a conversation with a few of her fans.

Taylor Swift was then even captured handing out a small gift to a young girl, having braids, while the rest of the stadium cleared out.

For those thinking it might be the friendship bracelet that is widely traded during the Look What You Made Me Do artist’s concert, the gift did not appear to be so.

Meanwhile, during the same game, Taylor Swift was even seen waving at another young fan, wearing a yellow color t-shirt of Travis Kelce.

The parents accompanying their kids were even seen clicking pictures of their young ones with the Don’t Blame Me artist while she was seen all happy talking to the children in the video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

The globally acclaimed songstress could even be heard asking the fans if they were ready for a photograph together before she leaned again and clicked a picture with them.

For those unversed, the sweet moment took place following the Chief's win over the Raiders. The former won by 19-17. Taylor Swift was present for the recently held game with her father, Scott, and fellow WAG Sheawna Weathersby.

The Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? The artist was even accompanied by Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna, while the pair donned a red and black ensemble.

Swift also wore a necklace with the number 87, which matched the jersey of her beau.

ALSO READ: How Did Taylor Swift Add Tortured Poets Department to Her Set 'Halfway Through' the Eras Tour? Her New Book Reveals