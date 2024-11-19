Madonna Lets Fans Decide Whether Her Upcoming Biopic Should Be A Series Instead Of Film: 'Think Before You Answer'

Madonna is in a dilemma about whether her biopic should be a series instead of a feature film, and she is asking her fans to help her decide. The larger-than-life pop sensation has been facing creative challenges for four years, hindering the production of her biopic. However, things are finally moving in her favor.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Like A Prayer singer posted a few fresh selfies along with other photos from the past week and a few thoughts about her process while working on her upcoming biopic. She spoke about her problems throughout the years when many producers and agents were trying to persuade her to tone down her imagination. And many such problems, indeed, did arise, for her life story, which was nothing short of remarkable, could not be depicted in a banal way.

The Queen of Pop wrote, "After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film—I (been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale—think smaller—they say—I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged."

She continued, "No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way."

The La Isla Bonita singer then asked her followers what vision they had about her story: a series or a movie.

These problems, along with her conversations with creative people around her, encouraged the Vouge hitmaker to step outside the box and not shackle herself to the customs of the world. She stated that to relinquish any part of her vision would unduly dilute the grand-scale life story.

The biopic, first announced in 2020, was suggested to cover the evolution and life of the famed singer. As per Billboard, actress Julia Garner from Inventing Anna was reportedly in talks to play Madonna. Nevertheless, the project was put on hold, apparently in 2023, because the singer was concentrating on her worldwide tour.

Come mid-2024, the biopic seems to be getting considerable attention once more. Madonna posted on Instagram several photos that contained a typewriter as well as a top sheet of the screenplay ‘Who’s That Girl’, the name of one of her films and songs that she released in 1987. The image of the script was obscured, but the inscription and other notes showed that the process was underway.

The pop sensation concluded with the important question, "We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life— the whole universe will conspire to help you get it. Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film? Think before you answer."

In the comments sections, a good many followers applauded the proposition of the series, maintaining that the format would allow not only for an iconic more in-depth biography but also on Madonna's personal life. As of now, there is no more update on the release date of the life story of the Queen of Pop.

