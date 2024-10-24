Matty Healy Reveals To Not Being Interested In Writing About His Love Life In Public Domain; States Reason

Matty Healy is closing doors on having public relationships or giving any personal information out after his breakup with Taylor Swift. During his appearance on the latest episode of the Droomscroll podcast, the British singer opened up on becoming the talk of the town amidst Swift releasing her album, which the fans wondered might be about Healy.

The English native and the pop icon dated for a brief period in 2023 before Swift got together with Travis Kelce.

Speaking of suddenly getting attention from the audience, the singer revealed, "Last year I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in is kind of like, what I was doing.”

He further added, "So I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that.”

Healy shared with the podcast host that while he was previously open to sharing his personal life with his fans through songs and his writings, he is not looking into it anymore.

Mentioning the details of his romantic liaisons, the musician shared, "I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous.”

He went on to state, "I think that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it. And I think the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against.”

While Healy is looking at ways of keeping his relationship private, Swift scribbled the details of her short lived romance with the British singer in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The Grammy-winning singer shared the details of her relationship with Healy in the tracks, including Guilty as Sin?, Fresh Out the Slammer, I Can Fix Him (No, I Really Can), and Loml.

