Is There Some Tension In Miley Cyrus's Family? New Reports Allege Deeper Conflicts Within Flowers Singer's Kin

All does not seem to be well in the Cyrus paradise, as Noah Cyrus has allegedly blamed her mother, Tish Cyrus, for stealing Dominic Purcell from her. The Prison Break actor married Cyrus last year after dating for a year. Reports suggest that the family's youngest member was seeing the actor when her mother started making her connections. Noah was also absent from Tish and Dominic's wedding, as she preferred to stroll around Walmart instead.

On the other side, Miley Cyrus is having a strained relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as reported. A source close to the family shared, "Miley hasn't gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family." They further shared that the closeness between Noah and her dad has created rifts between the sisters.

How Did Dominic Purcell And Tish Cyrus Get Together?

In the episode of Call Her Daddy, Tish Cyrus shared insights into her relationship with Dominic Purcell. She revealed, “In 2016, Dom DMed me.” She added, I had followed him on Instagram, and he DMed me and just said, ‘Hey Tish, just wanted to [say], I think you’re super cool and... you’re doing such a great job with your family.’ … I didn’t see it for a year.”

She continued, “[His] ex had seen he hit me up and blocked me from his Instagram. I almost peed my pants because I was like, Why am I blocked? He doesn’t even know I exist, and I’m blocked. We were laughing so hard.” Tish admitted that she reached out to Purcell years later to discuss a show, to which the actor immediately responded that he had a crush on her.

“So, we go to lunch and make out for like three hours,” she said. She added that the two said “I love you” the next day itself.

How Has The Cyrus Family Reacted To The Reports Of Tiffs?

An insider from Tish’s team responded to the alleged reports of cracks in the family. By denying it, they said, “Tish is both an amazing mom and an incredible person. I hope I can be as good a mom as she is. I feel bad for her that people are gossiping about her.” Tish feels dearly for the Australian native that she is married to. The couple tied the knot in August 2023.

