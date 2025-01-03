Is Tom Holland Planning To Quit Acting After Having Kids? Here’s What Spider-Man Actor Revealed About Future Plans

Tom Holland is pacing up in his career, which is filled with big projects ahead. As the actor approaches the peak of his career, he revealed he'd quit acting after having kids and stabilizing himself for his family. In a conversation with Men’s Health, the Marvel star made some big revelations about his future while also talking about his working experience with his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The 27-year-old has been cast in the upcoming Christopher Nolan movie, The Odyssey, wherein he will share the screen space alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and his co-star from the Spider-Man series.

Opening up about his future plans, the actor shared that he plans to retire from acting after becoming a father. He said, “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore.” Holland further added, “Golf and Dad. And I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

The Uncharted star and Zendaya have been in a relationship since 2021. Though the duo have kept the details of their dating life private, the couple have been quite vocal about their professional relationship.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Reveals The Crowded Room Set Was ‘Not A Harmonious Place’ Amidst Preparing For His Upcoming Project With Christopher Nolan

Reflecting on his working experience with the Euphoria star in the upcoming movie, the actor revealed that having a familiar face on the sets is good. Holland also went on to joke, “Studios love it. One hotel room. Separate drivers. We’re not crazy now. Listen, it’s work, alright?” On a serious note, the MCU actor shared, “It’s a saving grace. Yeah, best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Zendaya previously spoke to Vanity Fair about her professional chemistry with Holland. The actress revealed that she feels comfortable on the sets with her longtime beau.

Showering praise on the Marvel star, Zendaya revealed, “He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer The Odyssey is slated to hit theaters in July 2026.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Reveals He Once Broke a Supermarket Brawl After Being Recognized as Spider-Man: ‘I’m Really Angry, But Spider-Man Is Telling Me to Calm Down’