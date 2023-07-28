Is Travis Scott throwing shade on Kylie Jenner's rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet? Here's what we know

Travis Scott is causing quite the buzz with his brand-new album, Utopia. It seems like his song Meltdown has ignited some rumors. Fans are speculating that Travis Scott might have thrown a playful shade at his ex, Kylie Jenner's rumored beau, Timothée Chalamet, in one of his tracks. Read on to know it all.

Travis Scott shading Kylie Jenner’s rumored BF Timothée Chalamet?

One particular song, Meltdown, a collaboration with Drake, has caught the attention of social media users, who are convinced that Travis is alluding to Timothée with a Willy Wonka reference. He raps, "Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs / Got the Willy Wonka factory," and continues with fiery lines like, "Burn an athlete like it's calories / Find another flame hot as me, b****."

Fans couldn't help but connect the dots, especially since Timothée Chalamet is set to play the beloved characterof Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka, slated for release in December.

Fans react to Willy Wonka mention in Travis Scott’s Meltdown rap

With the lyrics seeming to reference Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, some followers on Twitter couldn't believe their ears. As word spread across social media, fans and followers were quick to share their thoughts on the matter.

One Twitter user expressed their astonishment, tweeting, "Never in my life would I've thought to witness Travis Scott dissing Timothée Chalamet." Another chimed in, "Listening to Meltdown again lmfao why Travis dissing Timothee."

Of course, some fans found humor in the situation, with one witty comment reading, "I mean…thanks for the Wonka promo I guess."

While some fans are convinced that Travis is throwing shade at Timothée, music often involves artistic expression, and lyrics can be interpreted in various ways. It's entirely possible that the lines may not be directly aimed at anyone and could just be playful wordplay.

ALSO READ: Utopia: Travis drops new album featuring alleged beau SZA, along with Beyonce, Drake and more; Check full list

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet: A love triangle

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share a history of on-and-off dating, and they are co-parents to their adorable children, Stormi and Aire. However, they officially called it quits in recent times. Despite their separation, Travis and Kylie have remained on good terms, even fueling reconciliation rumors with some sweet social media interactions.

Meanwhile, rumors of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner being romantically linked surfaced earlier, but as with many celebrity relationships, it's essential to treat such claims with caution until confirmed by the parties involved.

Advertisement

However, Travis, Kylie, and Timothée's representatives have not commented on the speculations surrounding Meltdown. It's always best to wait for official statements before jumping to conclusions.

As Travis Scott's Utopia takes over the charts, Meltdown certainly seems to have sparked curiosity and discussions among fans. Whether it's a playful reference or something more substantial, only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned for updates!