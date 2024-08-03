Is Wicked Little Letters Based On A Real-Life Story? True Incident Behind Movie Explored

Thea Sharrock's intriguing drama series Three Wicked Letters, which explores a 1920s scandal in the charming coastal village of Littlehampton, West Sussex, is currently streaming on Netflix. The plot revolves around the growing rivalry between Rose Gooding and Edith Swan, two nearby ladies, which starts with a string of scandalous, anonymous letters.

Rose Gooding, an opinionated Irish immigrant known for her rowdy ways, shares a neighboring apartment with Edith Swan, a more subdued English woman employed as a laundry maid. Rose and her family, which includes her sister Ruth and several kids, are well-known in the area for being rowdy and noisy.

In contrast, Edith Swan lives with her family, including her mother, Mary Ann, and brothers Ernest and Stephen. Her fiancé is overseas in Iraq, leaving her to do home chores.

Rose accuses Edith of sending her a series of filthy and spiteful letters, claiming they are intended to harm her reputation. Edith flatly dismisses these claims, stating that she had no involvement in the scandalous mail. As additional Littlehampton residents begin to receive similar abusive letters, the initial personal feud between Rose and Edith escalates, affecting the entire neighborhood.

Officer Gladys, played by Anjana Vasan, becomes involved as the investigation progresses. She is determined to identify the true perpetrator behind the anonymous letters and restore order. Her investigation reveals the complexities of social dynamics as well as the pressures that individuals face in a tight-knit community.

Advertisement

Three Wicked Letters is a compelling look at early twentieth-century society, delving into themes such as reputation, prejudice, and the consequences of malicious gossip. Despite its seemingly absurd premise, the series presents a nuanced look at human behavior and societal expectations.

A number of made-up aspects of the movie largely concern leaving out the families of both sides. Edith is depicted as a single child. Many of Rose Gooding's family members are absent, including Ruth, her second child, and her own children.

In contrast to Buckley's depiction, Gooding was born in Lewes, Sussex, England, and was not Irish. Furthermore, Rose Gooding and Edith Swan were far younger than the movie made them appear. Swan and Gooding were 30 years old when the conflict started, while Colman and Buckley, two actresses, are 16 years older.

The cast of Wicked Little Letters is diverse and strong. However, everyone involved in the dispute was white and British. Rose, a key character in the novel, is twelve years older than her husband, Bill Gooding. Actor Malachi Kirby played Bill, a white sailor. Gladys Moss, the first officer with the West Sussex Police and a white British citizen, was also involved.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Golden Bachelorette Joan Vasso Hilariously Apologizes to Her Kids For Having to 'Kiss a Fair Amount of Guys on Camera'; Deets Inside