Every Cardi B and Offset Scandal As the WAP Rapper Files For Divorce; See Here

Cardi B, the famous rapper known for hits like WAP, has recently filed for divorce from Offset, her husband and fellow rapper. This news has brought attention to their tumultuous relationship, marked by several scandals and controversies over the years.



Since they started dating in 2017, the couple's relationship has had many ups and downs. They encountered their first big public problem when rumors spread about Offset cheating just a few months into their relationship. Cardi B, who is known for being outspoken, directly confronted these rumors but chose to remain in a relationship with Offset despite the scandal

Over time, rumors about cheating kept coming up for the couple. In 2018, Cardi B announced to everyone that she and Offset were breaking up because she couldn't trust him anymore. However, they got back together soon after, with Offset apologizing publicly and promising to improve.

One of the most well-known instances was when Jade claimed Offset was sending her messages while still married to Cardi B. This event resulted in a public argument between Jade and Cardi B, further complicating their relationship.



Offset was once again accused of cheating on Cardi B with Summer Bunni, which is another scandalous moment. Bunni openly spoke about her alleged involvement with Offset, and it got a lot of attention from the media as well. She expressed her apology to Cardi and showed her regrets for any pain she may have caused.



Cardi B openly spoke about her feelings throughout these controversies. She often took to social media to talk about all the rumors and explain why she made certain choices and decisions in her marriage. Despite facing challenges in her marriage, she didn't forget her role as a wife and mother. Cardi B has always made it clear how much she loves Offset and her daughter Kulture.



Cardi B shocked her followers by announcing her divorce from Offset in 2023 during an Instagram live. She revealed how difficult it was to tell everyone that she had been single for a time. People were already curious when Cardi B and Offset quit following one another on social media in the same month.



The decision to file for divorce is a turning point in their relationship, and fans and the media have been paying close attention. Cardi B's choice to end the marriage has started conversations about how celebrities handle relationships and the difficulties of keeping personal lives private when in the spotlight.



Cardi B is focusing on her career and life and fulfilling the responsibility of being a mother to her children. During their time together, Offset and Cardi B have faced many ups and downs, including in their music careers and personal lives.

Fans are now waiting to see what's next in their lives and how they deal with the legal process during their separation and plan their future apart. The divorce case has given their story a different and new angle from what they have faced together over the years.



As Cardi B and Offset filed for separation, their divorce revealed how difficult their marriage has been, which included cheating, public clashes, and media attention. As they move on their own paths, their story tells how difficult it is to manage fame and love in today's world.

