'It Created Such A Maelstrom': Katherine Heigl Denies Allegations Of Turning Down Grey Anatomy's Emmy Nomination

Katherine Heigl recently discussed the controversy about her allegedly turning down an Emmy nomination for her role in Grey's Anatomy. On Shannen Doherty's podcast, Let’s Be Clear, Doherty mentioned that Heigl was the only person she knew who had turned down an Emmy nomination.

Katherine Heigl denies claims of turning down Emmy Nomination

Doherty said, “I don’t know any person except for you that turns down an Emmy nomination,” Heigl clarified, “Well, I didn’t, and everybody keeps saying that. I didn’t turn it down.”

Heigl explained that she simply didn't submit her work for consideration that year. She explained, “You know, you have to submit yourself. You have to submit your work, and then they deliberate and then they decide if they want to give you a nomination, I just didn’t submit my work that year.”

Katherine Heigl express regret over 2008 statement

In 2008, Heigl stated to the NY Times, “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention.”

Sixteen years later, Heigl regrets making that statement, saying she should have stayed silent. She reflected, "I should have said, ‘Oh, I forgot [to submit my work],’ because it created such a maelstrom that was so unnecessary, and it really was,”

She admitted “I was kind of trying to make a bit of a snarky point about my material that year, but I was also just not feeling my material. I didn’t think I had anything that warranted even the consideration for a nomination. I just wasn’t proud of my work.”

Katherine Heigl stated she would never be so bold or arrogant as to turn down a nomination. She would gladly accept a nomination if it came her way. However, she knew there wasn't anything that warranted one that year and was trying to be honorable and maintain her integrity. She emphasized she wasn't trying to be difficult.

Earlier this year, Heigl attended the Emmys, reuniting with her former Grey’s Anatomy co-stars to celebrate the ABC series.

