'It Feels Ugly And Blasphemous': Nosferatu Director Robert Eggers Recalls The Process Of Making Film

Nosferatu director Robert Eggers opened up about making the latest horror drama Nosferatu. In an interview with IndieWire, the filmmaker recalled his long-time obsession with the project and the process of adapting it from the eponymous German horror film.

Eggars revealed that he was haunted by a sickly bad monster as a kid. Despite being someone who couldn't handle hardcore horror movies, he became fascinated with the dark and macabre genre.

"I saw a picture of Max Schreck as Count Orlok in a book in my elementary school, and I lost my mind," he told the outlet. Speaking of the 1922 classic German film, the filmmaker recalled his mother searching for its VHS all over New Hampshire.

He also recalled attending a stage performance of Nosferatu at his high school. His love for the horror genre and Nosferatu grew over the years, making this film his dream project. In 2016, after his debut directorial movie The Witch was released, the director revealed why he waited before adapting Nosferatu.

“[It’s shocking] to me. It feels ugly and blasphemous and egomaniacal and disgusting for a filmmaker in my place to do Nosferatu next," he said. Eggars revealed that he planned to wait before making the film, but it was fate that led him to this decision.

He revealed that he didn't want to make the film because he didn't have the clout and the experience for it. "I was a less adept filmmaker than I am now. I mean, maybe it have been even better if I waited longer. But certainly, I've learned a lot, and I've grown a lot as a person and as a filmmaker," he added.

Advertisement

Eggars admitted that creating his other feature films, The Lighthouse and The Northman, helped him learn some important lessons in filmmaking. Although he was proud of his work in The Witch, he was frustrated about not being able to bring his vision to life.

And with The Northman, he couldn't do the same because the film's "scope and scale" was massive. After doing these films, Eggars admitted that he "finally" felt like he could direct a good movie. "That gave me the tools to finally feel confident as a director, so it was nice going into Nosferatu with that feeling," he added.