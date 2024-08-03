'It Was A Big Hollywood Comedy': Christopher Meloni Reflects On Working With Co-Star Julia Roberts In Runaway Bride As Film Turns 25

Christopher Meloni recently recalled his experience sharing the screen with the gorgeous Julia Roberts. Meloni starred alongside Richard Gere and Roberts in their iconic 1999 romantic comedy Runaway Bride, in which he played the role of Roberts' character Maggie's fiance, Bob Kelly. The movie turned 25 on July 30, and on the occasion, the actor spoke to People magazine and detailed some of his fond memories from the set.



The Nights in Rodanthe movie actor told the outlet, "I just remember fighting not to be overwhelmed, so happy to be given this opportunity, how great it was to work with [Roberts] and with Richard Gere." He said that even though he was amazed by the opportunity, at the time, he thought that "this is the most difficult thing I've ever had to do because it was a big Hollywood comedy."

He further revealed that it was tricky to balance the comedy in the movie, noting that he had to make the funny parts feel "real" while also keeping them lighthearted, "but the circumstances were real, had to have meaning," saying that "it was a really delicate dance for me.”

Meloni recalled that while he was trying to find the right balance, his co-star Julia Roberts was a natural who made it look "effortless," noting that he enjoyed working with her and it was "fun" to be part of it.

Garry Marshall's Runaway Bride film follows Maggie Carpenter (Roberts), who leaves three men at the altar. Ike Graham, a journalist (Richard Gere) from New York, covers her story and writes an article about Maggie's infamous habit of running away from her weddings. As Ike delves into her past to uncover the reasons behind her behavior, he begins to fall for her.

Meanwhile, Runaway Bride is available to watch on Prime Video. The movie also features Reg Rogers, Joan Cusack, Paul Dooley, Rita Wilson, Héctor Elizondo, Yul Vazquez, Donal Logue, and Lisa Roberts, among more talented stars.