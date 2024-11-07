Meghan Markle Worries Prince Harry Will Rejoin the Royal Family As He Bonds With Kate Middleton; Source Claims

Meghan Markle is reported to have some fear or insecurity regarding her relations with Kate Middleton ever since she left the royal family with her husband Prince Harry. Reports suggest that she feels insecure about Harry’s relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Years after the Sussexes bid the royal family goodbye, the alleged tension between the two women, reportedly still makes Meghan anxious. A royal source close to Markle stated that she is particularly anxious about Harry's reunion with his relatives, especially his brother and sister-in-law, Kate and Prince William.

The former Suits actress is reported to be rooting for her husband’s separation from the royal family since it would allow her to have control over him most easily. The source told Closer, as reported by GB News, "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life. For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner."

Harry and Meghan have both cited the issue between Middleton and the former actress as a source of stress in their lives and family dynamics, as well as being a factor in their decision to leave Royal life. This rift also led Meghan to speak out in a high-profile interview with Oprah Winfrey where she claimed that Kate caused her anxiety.

The source added, "Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down."

Some professionals argue that the distance between the two women was a factor in Harry’s decision to stop being a working royal and go into self-exile with Meghan. The most current concern at the moment is that of Megan where she is claiming that as a result of reconnecting with the royal family, Prince Harry would be in danger of tapping back into the toxic world.

Sources indicate that Meghan Markle has not stopped blaming Kate Middleton for their decision to leave the royals. The couple, at present lives in California with their two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3. As of now, there’s no reported sign that Prince Harry intends to reunite with his family in the near future allowing some relief to Meghan as she adjusts her life in the public eye.

