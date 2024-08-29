Meghan Markle Dismisses CEO Search Rumors As She Prepares For American Riviera Orchard Brand Launch

Meghan Markle is set to launch her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, by the end of the year, marking her return to the lifestyle vertical after some time. However, she's keeping a low profile while working on it.

According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex has adopted a "cloak and daggers" approach to ensure a successful rollout of the brand. She has reportedly tried to quash rumors of delays due to a fruitless hunt for a CEO, which some speculated had caused a hold-up in launching the brand, as reported by People.

Markle plans to integrate this brand across many of her interests, including being a mother, chef, host, interior designer, and more. This brand is something she has been wanting to create for some time, as it will allow her to showcase her unique fashion sensibilities and interests, according to the outlet's source.

American Riviera Orchard was first revealed in March with the introduction of its website and an Instagram account. The application for the trademark of the brand confirms a variety of products, including tableware, kitchen items, clothing, jam spreads, and more. Meghan, who operated the lifestyle blog The Tig between 2014 and 2017, is no stranger to this arena.

Apart from her brand, Meghan Markle has been expanding her portfolio of assets. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she shared her latest investment in Cesta Collective, an online handbag brand, as part of her ongoing support for women-owned businesses. Since 2020, Meghan has focused on backing brands that align with her values. She told the outlet, "When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories."

Tracy Robbins and Delfina Blaquier recently took to social media to showcase packages of strawberry jam labeled with the American Riviera Orchard brand, indicating that such items will be among the brand’s products. Later on, Kris Jenner, Chrissy Teigen, and Mindy Kaling joined in, further amplifying the buzz around the brand.

Taking into account the spark of culinary creativity that is found within the walls of the American Riviera Orchard, such a project has a place in the future possibly in the form of a cooking show on Netflix, with Meghan as curator and executive producer. The program is likely to focus on food, gardens, partying, and friendship with Michael Steed directing and Leah Hariton of Selena + Chef as showrunner.

The American Riviera Orchard brand name is inspired by the Santa Barbara region, where Meghan and Harry live and raise their children. This connection to their home adds a personal touch to the brand, further rooting it in their lifestyle and values.

