Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive No Royal Invitation For Christmas at Sandringham Amid Family Rift

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be spending another Christmas away from the Royal Family in the UK after their relocation to America. Reports reveal that the couple will not be attending the Christmas celebrations with the rest of the British Royal Family at Sandringham due to their continued estrangement from the Windsors.

According to a source quoted by People magazine, the hosts did not invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join other members of the Royal Family for the Christmas gathering, which is usually held at Norfolk House each year. The couple last attended the Royal get-together in 2018, marking one year of their marriage. Instead, they are set to spend the holiday in the USA, where they have lived since stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

Tensions continue to brew within the Royal Family due to the differences between Harry and Prince William, as well as their father, King Charles. Reports suggest that Harry’s attempts to reach out to his family, especially to the King, on personal and familial matters have been met with silence. This estrangement follows a series of very public rifts, including Harry’s scathing memoir Spare, a revealing and candid 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey criticizing the royal institution, and other controversies.

However, King Charles and his Queen Camilla alongside Prince William with his wife Kate Middleton and their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, will continue the Victorian-era tradition on Christmas day at Sandringham.

Kate Middleton has recently posted a holiday card message, announcing her upcoming Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. She wrote on Instagram, "A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times. This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others."

After the challenging personal year the royal family faced when King Charles and Princess of Wales each announced a diagnosis of cancer, their holiday celebrations look very different this time around. As reported by People, the monarch no longer answers Prince Harry's calls. However, despite the rift, the royals have vowed to put forth more family traditions and togetherness, like the late Queen Elizabeth did during the holiday seasons.

