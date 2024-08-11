'It Was Incredible': Emmy Raver-Lampman Reveals How Playing Mom On Umbrella Academy Helped Her Embrace Motherhood In Real Life

Emmy Raver-Lampman had a special experience in the final season of The Umbrella Academy. This was besides bidding adieu to Allison who is just getting ready to become a mother as well. She thanked for it being such a memorable time by explaining how her roles as Emma on screen turned out to be exactly her real life situations in motherhood. Emmy expressed appreciation to these fellow performers, who were gradually becoming part of her family.

In the fourth and last seasons of The Umbrella Academy, Emmy’s real life mirrored that of Allison Hargreeves. In an exclusive interview with People, Emmy Raver-Lampman opened up about shooting for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Season 4 finale. For instance, while the actress played a significant role in “The Rebel Kind”, she was pregnant with her first child at the age of thirty-five; hence she felt this was really wonderful as one big chapter ended there.

Raver-Lampman stars as Allison Hargreeves, one of the superheroes working together with Umbrella Academy to save the world in this series. Although Allison can make anyone do what she says, one of her biggest strengths is protecting her teenage daughter Claire (played by Millie Davis in the final season).

“It was incredible,” Raver-Lampman says of showcasing Allison’s maternal instincts this season. Throughout the series, Allison spent so many seasons trying to make up for the lack of parenting that she felt she lacked when she was growing up by being the mother that she felt like she was failing at being.

"Claire is obviously so important to her," she says, describing Davis as "such a bright, young, incredible" actress. “It's really beautiful to see [Allison] move through this season and fully living in her motherhood and raising a teenage daughter, which has its own challenges.”

She adds that playing a mother in the final season was especially “interesting” for her as she was getting ready to welcome her first child with partner Daveed Diggs.

For Raver-Lampman, the season holds special meaning, because she thinks back on those moments, knowing she was carrying her first child. She humorously said playing Allison taught her "not to make some decisions as a mom." Ultimately, she described the experience as a "wonderful" way to end one chapter and start another.

They shared a photo of their little one's legs in March 2024, announcing the arrival of their first child. Raver-Lampman and Diggs previously appeared on Broadway in Hamilton.

A caption reads, "Dear baby, you have forever changed us. You have filled our hearts with love that we never thought possible. We love you more than you will truly ever know. thank you for choosing us."

Her costars, who became like a real-life family over the years, are what Raver-Lampman will miss most as The Umbrella Academy draws to a close. “I will miss that work brings us together and just being on camera with so many of our cast members.”

