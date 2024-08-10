‘It's A Closed Chapter’: The Umbrella Academy Actors Talk About Series Finale Fate And More

Spoilers ahead for The Umbrella Academy season 4!

The Umbrella Academy cast, including Justin H. Min, who plays Ben Hargreeves, and Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves, spoke to PEOPLE about their characters’ sacrifice in the season 4 finale.

The superhero siblings let themselves be consumed by The Cleanse to get rid of the overlapping and twisted timelines. The moment they were swallowed by the entity, the Hargreeves siblings were erased from all history, making it seem like they never existed. That’s a bitter-sweet ending for fans who loved those characters!

However, anything is possible in the Umbrella Academy universe, so will these characters ever return, or was this the end of any possibility? According to Min’s interpretation, “it's a closed chapter, a closed loop. It was the sacrifice that the Umbrella Academy needed to make in order for the world to be normal.”

He kept his lips sealed about any possible spinoffs of the show, but he did tease that certain characters have the potential to hold their individual story arcs. “There's already spinoff comics for the Klaus character. I think Robbie [Sheehan] would have so much fun with that. I think Aidan would love something with Five,” Min added.

The actor confirmed that no matter what the future holds for the characters, he will watch any of the spinoffs the superhero universe has to offer.

Meanwhile, Lampman called the ending a trade-off for peace, which was much needed by the world. However, she hints that there's a possibility that those characters survived their doom and landed in a different world. "Anything is possible. It's closing a chapter, but it's not fully concluded because the magic of our show is it leaves you guessing," she added.

She suggested that if people question the show's oblivious ending two or three years from now, it would mean that the sacrifice these characters made wasn't in vain.

The Umbrella Academy is about 7 superhumans who are a misfit to the world, adopted and raised as siblings by the conniving businessman and so-called "father," Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who mercilessly trains them to take control of their powers. When a huge crisis befalls the world, the now estranged siblings reunite to defeat it.

All seasons of The Umbrella Academy are available to stream on Netflix.