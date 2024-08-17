‘It Was Kind of Meta’: Holland Taylor Opens Up About Filming Morning Show Racism Scene With Nicole Beharie

Holland Taylor, a veteran actress, received an Emmy nomination for her performance in The Morning Show. Over the course of six decades of her career, Taylor gave some exemplary performances on hit TV shows, films, and Broadway projects. She also features in The Morning Show, and in season 3, her portrayal of Cybil Richards left everyone speechless.

In a recent interview, Holland opened up about one of the most memorable scenes from the show. In the scene, Cybil Richards, her character, who is the TV network board president, sits down with Christina Hunter (Nicole Beharie) on live TV after Cybil sent an insensitive racist email. Holland spoke about how it was to shoot that particular scene on the show.

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Holland Taylor said, "It was kind of meta for Nicole and for me, I think, because it touched on personal concerns one might have about oneself. [Cybil] sort of stumbles into a situation where she wasn't even paying any attention, which is sort of the point. She was careless. And Nicole has to fight for what is right, whereas she herself is someone who has suffered from people who have not done right. And her character has that experience, but Nicole also has that experience."

Explaining how both actors wanted to give justice to the scene and do it in the right way, she continued, "We both wanted to be alive at the moment and have a risky conversation that really was risky for the actors. And we were apprehensive about it before and sort of sweated through it, kind of clinging to each other. Even though [our characters] were adversarial, we as actors, of course, were not. So, that was a very, very multi-level, multifaceted experience performing in that.”

Apparently, Taylor and Nicole had to give a few takes of the scene and while they were going through the high-tension scene, the crew of the show was equally electrified. As per the 81-year-old actress, they were holding their breath and sweating throughout their performance. When the takeover got over, everyone applauded and appreciated their performance.

Holland Taylor is one of the four women from The Morning Show who got an Emmy nomination for her performance. Beharie also got the nomination for the same category, along with Greta Lee and Karen Pittman. Taylor also praised the cast and crew of the show and even mentioned Billy Crudup. Calling him a stocky and electric actor, the veteran actress shared that he’s very generous.

When Holland was asked what’s in store for season 4, the actress kept her lips tight and shared that she trusts writer-creators Mimi Leder and Charlotte Stoudt. Well, what are your thoughts about Holland Taylor’s performance? The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, streams on Apple TV+.

