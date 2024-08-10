Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor on Why They Won't Marry Soon: 'We Do Have a Wonderful Resonance'

During a recent interview, Holland Taylor, an established actress well-known for her role in the Two and a Half Men series, revealed why she does not intend to marry her partner Sarah Paulson. They have been together since 2015, but marriage is definitely not part of their plan.

On Thursday, the 81-year-old actress spoke to Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show about her relationship with Paulson, who is 49 years old. She said they had no intention of marrying at all. “I don’t think [we’ll get married],” Taylor told listeners. “No. We’ve never talked about it with any interest.”

Taylor explained that for herself and Paulson, the idea of entering into marriage legally does not mean what it means to many other couples. In addition, she also mentioned that if they ever wanted to get married, then it would be something they would consider doing, but at this point in time, it just isn’t something they have felt the need to pursue.

When Cohen praised the couple’s love story, Taylor agreed, “We do have a wonderful resonance.” However, she noted significant differences between them as well.

Taylor also commented on the considerable age gap of 31 years between herself and Paulson. There are times when "a big generational difference," like this one, makes her anxious about its potential impact on Paulson, though there are some positive sides to such an age difference too. "A lot of the things that she is going through that are very emotionally important to her right now I went through 30 years ago or 40 years ago," she pointed out how their different life experiences can provide understanding and support each other.

The Smartless podcast features an episode in which Paulson speaks honestly about what has made their partnership last so long, including living apart from each other. According to Paulson on this matter, they have been together for so long because they choose to be in each other’s presence only when it is necessary. “We’ve been together for a long time now, and I think part of it has to do with the fact that we’re together when we wanna be and we’re not when we don’t,” Paulson said.

However, despite living separately, Paulson revealed that sometimes they still share intimate moments, like sleeping while holding hands. This idea of balance between being around one another and apart from each other appears to be crucial in their connection as well. In a November 2023 interview with Page Six, Taylor reiterated this view by saying that following her own paths meant that she could strike a good balance in their romance.

Taylor and Paulson may not follow the traditional path in their relationship, although it serves them right. They have always respected each other’s boundaries and are content with what they have. As far as marriage is concerned at the moment, there are no such plans, but fans and the public alike continue to adore them for their commitment to one another and the unique dynamics between them.

