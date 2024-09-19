Paul Rudd Makes Surprise Appearance Again In Only Murders In the Building Season 4

This article contains spoilers for Only Murders In The Building Season 4, Episode 4.

Paul Rudd surprised fans of Only Murders In The Building yet again! But this time he did not play his character Ben Glenroy, who died in the previous season, but as his stunt double Glen Stubbins.

As the trio, Charles (Steve Martin), Mable (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) are equipped to find out who has killed Sazz (Jane Lynch) in the latest season, they cross their paths with the stuntman with a rather not so good Irish accent.

His character helped the leads of the series uncover essential information about Sazz. As the trio visits the bar she along with stunt performers religiously went to, they get not-so-welcoming treatment from the people there. They blame them for her death and tell them to leave the bar.

Then comes Glen, who follows the trio on the street and offers information to Charles in exchange for a role in Only Murders In The Building film. He then takes them to Dr.Maggie, a chiropractor, who works on Charles’s body.

During all this, he is informed that Sazz was planning to take retirement and she felt that she was in a one-sided relationship with someone close to her. The treatment caused by Dr. Maggie leads Charles to see visions of Sazz who is bleeding and physically injured, telling him that she is going to “paradise”, during this, Charles has an epiphany that the one-sided relationship that Sazz mentioned was about their friendship.

After realizing how important this friendship was to her, Charles decides to give her a proper send-off. This also circles back to seemingly the reason why people at the bar did not welcome them as Sazz never received the traditional stunt individual funeral.

It was because of Glen, that this tribute to Sazz occurred as he assisted Charles in setting up a funeral in her memory. Charles lies in a pool table at the bar, which represented her body, and the people who were present broke prop bottles on his forehead.

When Glen’s turn arrives, instead of a prop bottle, he uses the real one. Other people express their anger over this and as everyone quarrels, Charels has a flashback of her fantasizing about her retirement. Amid everything, Glen points out that is how exactly Sazz would have desired her wake.

It is always a delight to see Rudd coming back in the series. He is one of the fan-favorites among the people who have previously been a part of the series. As much as his latest appearance was loved by his fans, many also pointed out his hilarious Irish accent.

For the unversed, the cast of the acclaimed series announced that it would return once again for season 5 on Hulu.

