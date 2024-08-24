Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s Alleged Fling: What to Know as Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Premieres

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have had a long and enduring friendship, which has recently received renewed attention as a result of their collaboration on Only Murders in the Building. Despite internet speculation about a potential romantic relationship, Short has stated that their relationship is strictly platonic.

Short, who was married to actress Nancy Dolman until her death in 2010, and Streep, who split from sculptor Don Gummer in 2018 after 40 years of marriage, are both currently single. Their professional accomplishments and close friendship have been evident for nearly a decade, and their chemistry remains a source of public fascination, sparking dating rumors.

Here’s a simple timeline of their relationship:

February 3, 2015

Meryl Streep gave Broadway actor Martin Short support in his part. Short had become a member of the Jacobs Theater It's Only a Play cast. Backstage, Streep and Short shared a photo as they celebrated Short's theatrical debut.

June 17, 2017

Diane Keaton's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute at the AFI saw Streep and Short seated next to one another. This incident demonstrated their enduring relationship.

February 9, 2023

Streep and Short went to the opening night after-party for Pictures From Home on Broadway. They were seen enjoying the event and sharing a photo, which piqued interest in their connection.

August–October 2023

In the popular television series Only Murders in the Building, Streep and Short portrayed romantic partners. Fans conjectured about an offscreen romance because of their onscreen chemistry.

August 29, 2023

Only Murders in the Building's showrunner, John Hoffman, complimented the coupling of Streep and Short. He praised their on-screen romance for being fascinating and well-executed, brilliantly combining comedy and serious moments.

January 12, 2024

Together, Streep and Short attended the AFI Awards. TV Program of the Year went to their program, Only Murders in the Building. They further demonstrated their affinity by being seen together during the awards ceremony.

January 28, 2024

On Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, Martin Short stated that he and Streep are simply good friends. He addressed reports regarding their relationship status, emphasizing their close platonic friendship.

January 7, 2024

Streep and Short were spotted enjoying the ceremony and one another's company at the Golden Globes. A spokesman for Short stated that although they had a cordial exchange, they are not in a relationship and instead remain close friends.

February 21, 2024

Streep and Short were spotted dining with a group of pals at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. This excursion was a social gathering of friends, not a romantic date.

March 16, 2024

The two saw a Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along. They enjoyed the concert and spent time together, as seen in photos and social media posts. Their appearance at the theater was notable for its upbeat and welcoming environment.

May 14, 2024

In an interview, Short admitted that he was initially nervous about working with Streep, considering the actress's appearance in Only Murders in the Building as a coincidence. He also answered inquiries about their relationship from the broader public.

August 22, 2024

Streep and Short strolled hand in hand down the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. In spite of the resurgent rumors, Short emphasized that their relationship is one of friendship.

