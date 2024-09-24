'It Wasn't Expected': Boy Meets World Star Trina McGee Reveals Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Update After Pregnancy At 54

Trina McGee, the beloved actress from Boy Meets World, shared a tragic update on her recent pregnancy experience. The star, who announced earlier this year that she was expecting a child at the age of 54, revealed in an interview that she had a miscarriage.

Trina McGee revealed the tragic news during an interview on the Tamron Hall Show, which aired Monday. "I did lose the baby," she said. “It wasn’t expected. It was closer to the end of the first trimester. We really don’t have any real reasons why.”

The 55-year-old actress, well known for her role as Angela Moore on Boy Meets World, confessed that, despite her pain, she is grateful. She said she was still so grateful to have the experience of being able to conceive at this age and at this time.

The miscarriage has had an emotional toll on the actress, who has openly admitted to dealing with her mental health in the aftermath. She said she experienced a lot of depression and it was hard to get out of bed.

McGee surprised fans earlier this year by announcing her pregnancy at the age of 54. She announced the news in an Instagram post in June, writing, “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery.” McGee’s pregnancy came as a surprise even to her.

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGee revealed how she became pregnant, citing a trip to Belize where she met with shamans and came up with an elixir. McGee's pregnancy was nothing short of miraculous, considering she had her tubes shut and had been in menopause for a year.

During her interview with Tamron Hall, McGee reflected on the heartbreaking reality that her dream of expanding her family would no longer be possible. She said it was very hard to face the fact that it was not going to happen at this point in the junction.

McGee also opened up about why she wanted to have another child at 54, stating that she is a very athletic person who is confident in her ability to raise another child. She said she wanted the experience of raising a child with her current husband, referring to Marcello Thedford.

The actress has three adult children from a previous marriage, but she felt she could provide more this time around. She said that when you raise kids young, you miss some things and that's okay but she wanted that chance to really pour into a child all the knowledge that she has and get the results of this amazing human being that she has in her mind, given what she and her husband have to offer.

