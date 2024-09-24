Source Defends Leonardo DiCaprio On Resurfaced PICS With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Latter’s Arrest: 'He Has Nothing To Do With That World'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to drugs and sexual abuse

An insider is defending Leonardo DiCaprio after decades-old pictures with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs resurfaced in the media following the latter’s arrest last Monday on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and trafficking to engage in prostitution. The rapper, a notorious party host of the late ‘90s and early 2000s, will remain in jail until his trial after his bail application was denied twice by the New York court.

A source close to the Titanic actor, 49, told Daily Mail recently that DiCaprio hadn’t had anything to do with Diddy for years. This came after the outlet published resurfaced pictures showing DiCaprio laughing and smoking at one of Combs’ infamous White Parties in 1998 at his East Hampton home.

Combs, in his 73 Questions with Vogue interview in 2018, named the actor the number one person on his party invitation list. However, the source close to the A-list Hollywood star emphasized that Leo never attended one of Diddy’s “freak-offs” and has no connection to the music mogul’s ongoing case.

He simply attended a few of his parties that also included guests like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, and others, the tipster added.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs: All Work Rapper Lost Amid Ongoing Assault Allegations and Cases

“He [DiCaprio] has nothing to do with any of that world, so for anyone to assume that he will get roped into this based on a few grainy photos that are more than 20 years old is ridiculous,” the source expressed. According to the tipster, Leo is focused on his career and is not at all thinking about Diddy’s federal case, which he has nothing to do with.

Advertisement

Per Daily Mail, Leo was last seen with Diddy in 2019, dancing at his 50th birthday party.

For those not familiar with Diddy’s case and the arrest in question, the Bad Boy Records founder was arrested at the Park Hyatt Hotel in NYC on Monday, September 16, and was indicted on the charges mentioned above. His arrest followed months after his properties in Miami and LA were raided by federal agents in connection to sex trafficking.

In their 14-page indictment against Diddy, prosecutors accuse him of forcing women into “elaborate and produced sex performances” described as “freak-offs” that would sometimes last for several days, exhausting the victims to the point where they needed IV drips to recover. The acts, per the indictment, were often recorded by Diddy without the victims' knowledge, which he used as collateral to keep the women silent about his deeds. The indictment also mentions the use of drugs as a means to pacify the victims.

Advertisement

Diddy has entered a not-guilty plea since his arrest and will next stand before a judge on October 9 at 2 p.m.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Diddy's Kids In 'Crisis And Shock' As Rapper Faces Sex Trafficking Charges; Source Reveals He Spoke To Them 'Briefly'