People's Choice Awards 2024: Jelly Roll Wins Male Country Artist Of The Year

The biggest night in pop culture officially arrived as the 2024 People's Choice Awards kicked off to honor the year's biggest and best achievements in TV, film, music and beyond.

This year's ceremony was hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu and saw many of Hollywood's most beloved entertainers hit the red carpet and win a coveted PCAs trophy. Jelly Roll has won the Male Country Artist Of The Year.

Two brand new country awards, were added to the vast roster of categories. This addition comes in the wake of the first-ever People’s Choice Country Awards, which pulled in a lot of viewers last year, inspiring NBC to add four new awards to the lineup. The two of the new awards are “Country Male Artist of the Year” and “Country Female Artist of the Year.”

Jelly Roll won the Country Male Artist of The Year. The other competitors for the award in the men’s category were Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, HARDY, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Zach Bryan.

In the women’s category the nominees were Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Shania Twain. Lainey Wilson won the award.

Exploring Jelly Roll's career

Jason Bradley DeFord, also known as Jelly Roll, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Antioch, Tennessee. He gained mainstream fame with his 2022 singles "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner," which won three CMT Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist.

Before his transition into country music, Jelly Roll launched his career in hip hop. After being inspired by rappers such as Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG. He sold mixtapes out of his car, starting with a string of releases from his first project The Plain Shmear Tape in 2003 then following with the four part Gamblin' on the White Boy series from 2004 to 2011.

His 2010 collaboration "Pop Another Pill" with Memphis rapper Lil Wyte reached over 6.3 million YouTube views. This song led to the album Year Round by the hip-hop group SNO, of which Jelly Roll was a member. Over the next few years, Jelly Roll released many mixtapes and independent solo album including collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Haystak, and Tech N9ne.

Jelly Roll's 2013 mixtape Whiskey, Weed, & Women was originally named Whiskey, Weed, & Waffle House, but was renamed after the restaurant threatened legal action over the use of their name and logo on the cover, featuring a cease and desist stamp.

Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2021 and was invited by country singer Craig Morgan to perform "Almost Home" on July 7, 2022. In May 2022, he achieved his first number one on rock radio with "Dead Man Walking". In January 2023, he achieved his first number-one song on country radio with "Son of a Sinner", written by Jelly Roll, Ernest, and David Ray Stevens. In February 2023, he reached a record-breaking 25th week at number 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

Jelly Roll performed at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on December 9, 2022, with Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Shinedown, Ernest, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Krizz Kaliko. In 2023, he completed a 44-city 'Backroad Baptism Tour'. At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, he won Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year for "Son of a Sinner".

Jelly Roll released his album Whitsitt Chapel featuring the single "Need a Favor" on June 2, 2023. In November 2023, he won the award for New Artist of the Year at the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

