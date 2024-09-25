‘I've Been Through A...': Johnny Depp Seemingly Alludes To Amber Heard Trial While Discussing His Issues Being Turned Into 'Televised Soap Opera'

Johnny Depp is debuting his work at the San Sebastian International Film Festival. However, the Public Enemies actor had seemingly also spoken of his highly publicized court battle with former wife Amber Heard during the event.

While being present at the 72nd San Sebastian International Film Festival, which is being held in Spain, Johnny Depp was seen debuting his work Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, which also happens to be the new film that he has directed.

As he attended the press conference, the star from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise explained his emotions are personally related to the new project he has worked on that follows the tale of an Italian artist, Amedeo Modigliani.

"Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there. But, you know, I’m alright," the actor, who also has the talent of being a musician, stated.

During the press conference that was held on September 24, 2024, Depp was seen stating that everyone around us has gone through a tough period in their particular lives, as seen in an Instagram video posted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He then went on to add, "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn't; it didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact."

His words might have just referred to the legal case he was fighting against the actress from Never Back Down.

For those unversed, his 2022 Virginia defamation trial was televised, with its proceedings live-streamed to millions each day, as per PEOPLE.

Further talking during the press conference, the actor from A Nightmare on Elm Street added that each one of us goes through something harsh, and when we are left with those memories to live with and remember and use them as a lesson in the future, those things are your “stripes,” which can not be forgotten.

“So to see these people all on the, teetering on the verge of earning their stripes, desperate to speak but unable to... in a way," the actor added.

As per one of Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, the actor was the one who had requested cameras in the courtroom during the trial, as it was important for Depp to reach his fans and show them evidence that was being talked about during the case, per PEOPLE.

The former attorney of Amber Heard, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, had mentioned to the outlet that the actress had fought against letting the cameras in the courtroom.

Depp’s film Modi follows a series of events in the life of the artist during the 1916 war in Paris.

