Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Dance To Bleachers And Ice Spice's Karma Remix During Coachella 2024; Deets Inside

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Shake it Off at Coachella.

The All Too Well singer and the NFL star attended this year’s dessert music festival, Coachella, on April 13. The couple seemed to enjoy themselves dancing to Swift’s close friend Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers and Ice Spice Karma's remix performance. Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan also joined the couple.

Keen-eyed fans have captured several videos of the couple’s PDA at the concert.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted having a date night at Sushi Park the night before and were captured holding hands.

Swift and Kelce’s music festival stint

The Karma singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are clearly enjoying their much-deserved break. But not for too long!

Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, is set to be released next week. On April 8, she teased fans with a lyric reveal to celebrate the solar eclipse.

Kelce, who received his college diploma with his brother Jason Kelce from the University of Cincinnati on April 11, is getting ready for his private music session, “Kelce jam,” on May 18th.

By then, the Grammy-winning singer will also be on the road for her European leg of the tour of Eras Tour.

Swift and Kelce’s Carrebian Getaway

Before their concert getaway, the couple went on a trip to the Bahamas after Swift completed her Singapore Eras Tour and Kelce’s team bagged the Super Bowl trophy.

A source told People’s Magazine “They vacationed in the Bahamas for several days. It was a much-needed break for both of them. They very much enjoyed it. They are so happy together.”

They’ve been each other's biggest supporters at the bleachers for every concert or match. In April, Kelce spoke to People’s Magazine after his big Super Bowl victory. "I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm a guy that some people say is glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full. It's all the way full." "I'm oozing life right now," he added.