‘I've Done Everything': Million Dollar Listing Star Josh Flagg Opens Up About His Cosmetic Procedures

Josh Flagg, the beloved star of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, isn't just a real estate mogul with an eye for luxury properties. He's also an open book when it comes to his cosmetic procedures.

In a recent candid interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Flagg spilled the beans on his journey through the world of plastic surgery.

Flagg, now 38, has been on a two-decade-long quest for aesthetic perfection. He confessed to host Heather McDonald, “Over 20 years, I've done everything.”



But what caught everyone’s attention was his revelation about his backside. Yes, Josh Flagg has enhanced his derrière.

Flagg explained, “I had fat sucked out,” while referring to a liposuction procedure. But instead of bidding farewell to that precious fat, he decided to put it to good use.

He explained, “It was really good fat, so I had them inject it into my a**.” No butt implants for this realtor; just a creative repurposing of some good old fat!

Flagg's nose has also seen its fair share of drama. At the tender age of 16, he underwent his first rhinoplasty to fix a deviated septum.



Unfortunately, post-surgery, he didn't follow protocol. Flagg was supposed to ensure that the packing in his nose stays at all times. But he didn’t like the feeling of it and so he pulled it out.

The result? A “collapsed” nose that needed further attention. But undeterred, Flagg went back for round two. But even that wasn't perfect.

So, six months later, he embarked on a third- and thankfully final- nose job. Third time's the charm, they say, and in Flagg's case, it held true.

Flagg isn't the only Million Dollar Listing cast member who's been under the knife. His former co-star, David Parnes, also revealed his rhinoplasty journey during a 2016 episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Scar tissue from his initial procedure affected his breathing, leading him to seek a redo. And guess whose surgeon he turned to? None other than Josh Flagg's.

Heather Bilyeu Altman, wife of star Josh Altman, also didn’t shy away from confessing about her plastic surgeries.

In 2022, she revealed that she'd undergone a nose job just two months before meeting Josh. Rumors be damned—Heather set the record straight!

In the world of high-end real estate and Hollywood glamor, Josh Flagg's plastic surgery confessions add another layer to his already captivating persona.



