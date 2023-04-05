21 Celebrity Nose Jobs: Before and After Transformations

The concept of beauty is subjective and has undergone changes throughout history. What was considered beautiful in the past may not hold true today. From Angelina Jolie to Shridevi, celebrity nose jobs have been a hot topic in the world of showbiz, with many stars undergoing the procedure to achieve their desired look.

As society increasingly accepts diverse appearances, natural beauty has been given a platform to flourish. However, some individuals still seek to conform to conventional beauty standards through cosmetic procedures, and these celebrities are not immune to this trend. This article will delve into celebrity nose jobs, specifically examining 21 well-known figures who have undergone rhinoplasty.

21 Celebrity Nose Jobs

Here are 21 celebrities who have had nose jobs with varying levels of success. Let's look at celebrity nose jobs before and after to decide which ones look good and which don't.

Sri Devi

Sri Devi, an acclaimed Indian actress who enchanted audiences with her captivating beauty and style, was rumored to have undergone a nose job to enhance her appearance. Although Sri Devi never confirmed or denied these claims, experts noted a visible difference in Sri Devi's nose before-surgery and after-surgery photos. Her refined and symmetrical nose is typical of cosmetic surgery results.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Renowned for her celebrity status and a stunning physique, Shilpa Shetty has defied age with her remarkable appearance at 47. The actress is also known for undergoing two successful nose jobs transforming her looks and propelling her career. Unabashedly candid, she acknowledges that her nose job helped her balance her features, resulting in a perfectly chiseled nose.

3. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie, who is often considered to be one of the world's most beautiful women, underwent a noticeable nose job at a young age to enhance her facial features. Jolie's nose job was just one of several procedures she underwent, including septoplasty, a technique that narrows nostrils by removing tissue or bone inside the nose. Angelina's nose before and after proves that nose surgery can be a transformative experience, whether for cosmetic or functional purposes.

4. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, the former Miss World and renowned actress has been the subject of controversy over her alleged plastic surgery procedures. Reports claim she underwent a nose job amongst other cosmetic procedures. While there is a noticeable difference in her appearance from her earlier years to her current look, Rai has never confirmed these rumors publicly. Despite the speculations, her stunning beauty continues to captivate her fans.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon known for embracing her imperfections. However, her 'Unfinished' memoir revealed the heartbreaking story of how her routine polypectomy went wrong and ended up botching the bridge of her nose, leaving her devastated. Priyanka recounts how her original nose was gone, and her face looked completely different, leaving her feeling like she wasn't herself anymore. This shows that even the most beautiful people can face the consequences of a nose job gone wrong.

6. Koena Mitra

When we think of nose jobs gone wrong, Koena Mitra comes to mind. Her minor corrective surgery to enhance her beautiful nose was a disaster. Koena doesn't blame anyone but herself for making the wrong decision, even keeping her parents in the dark. She later regretted not seeking her mother's advice and underwent another surgery to correct the botched procedure.

7. Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu's nose job is a perfect example of how plastic surgery can work wonders if done correctly. The beautiful actress went through a series of subtle corrections to her already stunning features, which perfectly enhanced her appearance. The procedure was carried out with precision and skill, and looking at her before-and-after photos, other surgeons can definitely learn a thing or two on how to execute the best celebrity nose jobs.

8. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's beauty is flawless, and her nose job only adds to her allure. After her marriage, the actress took a brief hiatus from Bollywood, but her fans continue to admire her round cheeks and charming dimples. Comparing Preity Zinta's nose in before and after pictures shows the subtle improvements made to her nose. Regardless of the procedure, Preity remains a beauty both inside and out.

9. Kiera Knightly

Recent photos of Keira Knightley suggest that rumors about her undergoing plastic surgery may be true. While the changes are subtle, a closer look at her pre and post-op pictures reveals a slight reduction in her nose's angle and bridge size, likely due to rhinoplasty. The procedure appears to have been done precisely, suggesting that the surgeon was experienced and skilled in his craft.

10. Shruti Hassan

Shruti Haasan, a leading actress in the South Indian film industry, has been the subject of nose job rumors ever since she made her Bollywood debut. However, she later restated the talks by revealing that the procedure was medically necessary. The variations in her nose's appearance pre and post-pictures have triggered conjectures about a potential cosmetic alteration.

11. Beyoncé

Queen B's transformation over the years has been nothing short of iconic, but her rhinoplasty is one of the more subtle changes. The minor enhancements to her nose have given her a more refined and elegant look, but it's clear that Beyoncé's natural beauty was always shining through. Her transformation is a testament to the fact that less is always more when it comes to cosmetic surgeries.

12. Jennifer Anniston

In the early stages of her career, the famous actress from Friends decided to undergo rhinoplasty surgery. The world witnessed her transformation through her renowned sitcom. Jennifer Aniston's nose job was not for cosmetic purposes but to correct her deviated septum. The surgery only brought about slight changes to the shape of her nose.

13. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen, a Bollywood icon and former Miss Universe, is known for her unapologetic personality and confident on-screen presence. In recent years, she has allegedly undergone various cosmetic surgeries including a nose job that has drastically transformed her appearance, leading some to draw comparisons to Kim Kardashian. However, despite the changes, Sen remains the same beloved figure in Indian cinema, exuding the same aura that has won the hearts of many.

14. Sandra Bullock

Despite repeated denials, Sandra has been plagued by persistent rumors of undergoing plastic surgery, causing significant distress to the actress. The transformation in her nose since adolescence could be attributed to natural maturation or a medical procedure, but the truth remains shrouded in uncertainty, leaving room for speculation and conjecture.

15. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has evolved significantly from her wild nights with Paris Hilton. Despite denying having rhinoplasty, a subtle alteration in the structure of her nose is noticeable, distinct from mere makeup techniques. Careful observation reveals that a Kim Kardashian nose job is highly likely, as the contours of her nose have unmistakably transformed.

16. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's appearance in an episode of Koffee With Karan sparked a furor over her luscious lips. While the masses voiced their apprehensions, she candidly confessed that her amplified lips were a product of a lip-enhancing device, underscoring her fallibility. The difference in the shape of her nose in her pre- and post-on pictures suggests that she may have undergone a nose job.

17. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari, celebrated for her stunning complexion and lustrous locks has garnered attention in the past for her nose job which has yielded remarkable results. The actress' majestic appearance is a testament to the triumph of Aditi Rao Hydari's nose job, accentuating her natural beauty even further.

18. Trisha Krishnan

Trisha, the famed Indian actress and model who won the Miss Chennai title in 1999 has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu films. There have been rumors regarding Trisha’s nose job that has altered the shape of her nose. While she has not openly addressed these claims, the changes continue to pique her fans' curiosity.

19. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara, the stunning actress celebrated for her enviable curves, has long been the subject of speculation regarding a potential nose job, a purported butt lift, multiple fillers, and Botox treatments. While she has never confirmed these rumors, Vergara has left the door open to the possibility of cosmetic procedures in the future. She has expressed her hope for advancements in cosmetic treatments, hinting at the prospect of subtle modifications.

20. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, the stunning British beauty is a prominent Bollywood actress with multiple cosmetic surgeries including a nose job. A comparison of her earlier pictures and current ones clearly shows the difference. Her striking transformation is a testament to the success of her cosmetic procedures in enhancing her appearance.

21. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is among the celebrities with low nose bridges who have opted for cosmetic surgeries to improve their looks. It is rumored that the Dhadhak actress underwent rhinoplasty to define her broad nose, a lip job to enhance her pout, and a jawline surgery to make it look more angular. The results are evident, and Jhanvi looks stunning!

It is no secret celebrity nose jobs have become common in Bollywood, Hollywood, and the entertainment industry. Celebrities have been open about going under the knife to achieve their desired look, whether for aesthetic purposes or to correct a breathing problem. With technological advancements and medical procedures, plastic surgery has become more accessible and affordable for many individuals. However, it is essential to remember that cosmetic surgery is not a solution to underlying self-esteem and self-worth issues. Instead, it is merely a tool to enhance one's appearance and confidence.

In conclusion, beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and it is up to each individual to decide however they want to present themselves to the world. So whether it's a celebrity nose job or someone embracing their natural features, remember that beauty indeed lies in the eye of the beholder.

