Jameela Jamil Is Disappointed With Hollywood’s ‘Era Of Ozempic’ As She Reflects On Her Eating Disorder

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of eating disorders

Jameela Jamil recently expressed her frustration over a new trend in Hollywood. Sharing a fiery post on social media, the actress from The Misery Index went on a rant about weight loss drugs becoming overly popular in Tinseltown.

“May I have the strength through this era of Ozempic heroin chic, in my industry, to keep up this good work I did on my brain throughout 2025,” Jameela Jamil wrote in an Instagram post uploaded on December 26, 2024.

In the picture, the artist was seen wearing a black two-piece swimsuit while cheerfully eating. On the image, Jamil even wrote that she would leave the industry rather than be dragged back.

Accompanying her carousel with a long caption, Jameela Jamil also wrote that it is tough to watch people taking Ozempic “to go from slim to super skinny, to finally achieve the obedient waif physique,” only to have an "obedient sample body."

She then continued, saying that it is tough for people “like us” who fought hard against eating disorders, also asking, “Who are they really doing it for?”

Adding that she plans to stay away from such a new trend, the actress from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also maintained that curves on a body will come back, as they always do.

Jameela Jamil further added that she does not plan to risk her brain, heart, bone density, or metabolism for a fleeting trend, emphasizing that curves will always come and go.

In her Instagram post, the Marry Me actress also included a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit.

In the second picture, she could be seen confidently flaunting her curves in the same black swimsuit. For those unaware, Jameela Jamil has previously battled an eating disorder that severely damaged her kidneys, liver, and digestive system.

