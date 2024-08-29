James Bond Star Naomie Harris Says She's the 'Last Person to Know Any Piece of Information' Related to Franchise Because Producers Don't Trust Her

Naomie Harris who was seen in many James Bond movies starring Daniel Craig seemingly is not very good at keeping spoilers as a secret.

The actress who has done many acclaimed roles in movies such as Rampage, and has also been a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, recently shed light on why she is not aware of the future installments of the 007 franchise.

Recently while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show Harris also spoke of how much she misses being a part of the James Bond universe. However, the actress added that she doesn't have any idea about what will happen next in the franchise.

Naomie Harris further added that she has no clue in which direction the producers are heading. “I have absolutely no idea and I’m so glad that I don’t have any idea, otherwise, I’d slip up, so nobody tells me anything,” Harris stated.

While talking on the podcast, Harris also stated that the producers of the franchise “do think I’m the weak link,” and added that she happens to be the last person who is told about any piece of information.

Talking about the role of the Moonlight actress, she was seen as Moneypenny opposite Daniel Craig in movies such as 2012’s Skyfall, Spectre which was released in the year 2015, and the last installment which came out in 2021 No Time to Die.

Harris then also stated that she really misses playing the role, as in the film industry an actor or an actress happens to live a life of a “gypsy” who is always wandering, but the role of Moneypenny gave her a “sense of continuity.”

The actress then stressed the fact that she liked working with the same team at the Pinewood Studios, which felt “beautiful.” Further talking about how she feels currently, the Ninja Assassin actress stated that she happens to be lost without the role.

While no news has been given out about the franchise, the producer Barbara Broccoli stated to The Guardian last year that the executives have not begun with further planning of the franchise.

The upcoming James Bond film will certainly introduce a new actor taking on the iconic role of the legendary spy. Regardless of what happens next with the franchise and the character, fans are eagerly awaiting any news.

