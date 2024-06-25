James Bond Watch Order: How To Watch Movies In Chronological Order

No franchise will ever come close to toppling the legacy of spy films like James Bond. Created in 1953 by Ian Flemming, the fictional British Secret Service agent laid down the foundation for spy movies for years. The line ‘The name’s Bond, James Bond.’ has gone down in history as one of the most iconic lines in cinema.

With Bond films that span over 6 decades, that’s right, 60 years! It will be hard to keep track of each one of them, but don’t worry we have got you covered. The First Bond Film was released in 1962 and the latest in 2021. The films have won 6 Academy Awards and grossed over $7.8 Billion to date, making it the fifth-highest-grossing film series in nominal terms.

Here’s a guide on how to watch all James Bond Movies in Order

James Bond Movies Watch Order

There are a total of 25 Official James Bond movies with 2 that are not related to the main franchise. Eon Productions, founded by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman holds the filming rights to all 25 movies. Here’s how to watch James Bond movies in the correct order.

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) Casino Royale (1967) - Unrelated On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) - Unrelated Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) Never Say Never Again (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) License to Kill (1989) Goldeneye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021)

Advertisement

James Bond Movies Chronological Watch Order

With 6 different actors across 26 movies, it becomes slightly confusing, as one of them makes a return in between. Here’s a look at each actor who played the role on camera and their movies in order.

Sean Connery

The first ever James Bond, he has 6 movies to his name. He was part of the first 5 films before making a return in 2 of them on separate occasions.

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Never Say Never Again (1983)

George Lazenby

George Lazenby is the only actor to feature in a single Bond film. He was also the second actor to portray the spy on camera.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Roger Moore

Roger Moore was considered as the softer, more sensible version of James Bond when compared to Sean Connery. The actor along with Sean has 7 movies to his name.

Advertisement

Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985)

Timothy Dalton

Another Bond actor, who initially was not taken well by the critics, which probably explains why the actor only ever played in 2 movies.

The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989)

Pierce Brosnan

Many claim that Pierce Brosnan's portrayal of James Bond is the best in the entire franchise. Maybe it is the nostalgia that connects us all to him. Here’s a look at his 4 Bond movies, with his last being the first one of the 21st century.

Golden Eye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002)

Daniel Craig

Daniel Crag was the first Blonde Bond and some fans found it difficult to adjust. Daniel Craig’s Bond movies were among the first to have a chronological timeline. All the 5 movies that he has done are connected to each other.

Advertisement

Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021)

Where to Watch James Bond Movies

All the movies are available on several streaming websites like Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies, Hulu, Apple TV, and others.

A New James Bond Movie

There will be a 26th James Bond Film, but details for it remain undisclosed as of now. One thing is for sure, EON Productions will be the ones behind the next adventure of the British Spy. Where will James Bond find himself next? Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Likes The Idea of Playing First Female James Bond; Says She Could Be More Expressive Without Botox